Orioles Star Catcher Set to Return from Injured List Against Blue Jays
As the Baltimore Orioles get set to likely be active at the trade deadline, they will be getting a key player back from the injured list.
While this year has been a massive disappointment for the Orioles, it has been largely due to injuries having an impact on the team.
Baltimore has been unable to overcome a wave of injuries throughout the year, and that has resulted in it being in last place in the American League East.
Even though the campaign is all but over in terms of trying to make the playoffs, getting some players back and healthy will be good to see.
Baltimore will be starting a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, and they will have their star catcher back behind the plate for the series opener, per MLB.com's Jake Rill.
It has been a long stint on the injured list for Adley Rutschman, who has been out with an oblique injury since the middle of June.
While it will be a boost to get him back in the lineup, the Orioles are likely hoping that he will finally start to turn things around at the plate.
Since the second half of last season, Rutschman hasn’t been the same player at the plate as in the years prior. That has carried over to this campaign, and the switch-hitting slugger has underperformed.
In 68 games, he has slashed 227/.319/.372 with eight home runs and 20 RBI. For a full season now, he hasn’t been an All-Star caliber player, and Baltimore will want to see some positive signs from him as he returns.
