Orioles Star Closer Felix Bautista Likely Off Trade Market After Latest Injury Update
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be major players at this year's trade deadline, which is just a couple of days away. But one star is now very unlikely to get moved.
Jake Rill of MLB.com recently shared an update from Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino that revealed closer Felix Bautista will be "out a while" as he deals with his latest shoulder injury.
Bautista was placed on the 15-day injured list just a couple of days ago, but the true severity of his injury was unknown. He was placed on the IL with what was deemed "shoulder discomfort."
Teams can still trade players who are on the injured list, so the 30-year-old was still very much in play if this was going to be a short injury.
However, the fact that he may now miss a couple of weeks will likely complicate any trade discussions to the point where it is smarter to just wait it out. The return would be lowered and the urgency to add him is now lessened from contenders.
After missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and having a slow start in 2025, Bautista had been performing much better as of late with a 1.35 ERA, 33 strikeouts and just six hits allowed in his last 20 innings of work.
Teams on the prowl for an elite closer would be very happy to add that type of production to their bullpen, but now it seems like he won't be leaving Baltimore for a while.
He is under team control through 2027 and will be a great bullpen arm for the Orioles if they get back to playing like contenders next year.
