Breakout Orioles Outfielder Now Considered 'More Attractive' Than Cedric Mullins
Bryan Baker and Gregory Soto have already been shipped out of town by the Baltimore Orioles, and more moves are expected to come before July 31 since they have multiple impending free agents on the roster who could be impactful for contending teams around the league.
Someone constantly mentioned as a trade chip is Cedric Mullins, the slugging outfielder who would provide a solid glove and legit power from the left side of the plate.
However, even with the offensive explosion he had on Saturday when he hit his first homer since July 4, it's been a struggle for Mullins during the summer months, which could impact how sought after he is by contenders.
He's still expected to be moved, but his .217/.296/.405 slash line is starting to look a bit more concerning now that his home run production has started to waiver.
And according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), it's now Ramon Laureano who is being viewed as "the more attractive Orioles outfielder."
Laureano was signed in February this past offseason as kind of an afterthought, with many in the fanbase upset he was added because that signaled the organization was not willing to clear a runway for former prized prospect Heston Kjerstad to be a full-time player.
But the veteran has been spectacular this year, slashing .275/.338/.514 through 78 games.
Compared to Mullins, those numbers are much more palatable, especially because they have both hit the same number of home runs (14), while Laureano's RBI total of 43 is just two less than Mullins' 45 in 10 fewer games.
If the Orioles wanted to maximize their return this year, then moving Laureano could be an option.
However, it's not clear if Baltimore is willing to deal him since he has a club option in 2026 and he might be part of their plans next season.
Either way, whether he's traded or not, Laureano is now someone the fans should keep an eye on since he's reportedly viewed in a more favorable light around the league compared to Mullins right before the deadline.
