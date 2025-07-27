Sought-After Marlins Pitcher Could Be Potential Orioles Fit This Winter
While the 2025 season has not gone according to plan for the Baltimore Orioles, the team is still likely thinking that it can turn things around quickly for 2026.
As shown by the recent trade that sent Gregory Soto to the New York Mets, the Orioles are officially sellers and will likely be making some more moves before the trade deadline.
Despite their struggles, this is a team that has several veterans who will be appealing to contenders in the next couple of days. As expected, when it comes to being a seller, Baltimore is looking to acquire prospects that can help them in the future.
However, with a desire to compete once again in 2026, the team might use some of their new prospects to quickly flip them for something that can help them this winter.
Barring something drastically changing, starting pitching is once again going to be a need for them this offseason.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Orioles being a potential fit for Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara over the winter if he isn’t dealt at the deadline.
“His 7.14 ERA is unsightly, and with the Marlins still valuing him as a top starter, they could hold on to him until the winter, when teams such as the Baltimore Orioles would be more inclined to acquire him and the final two years of his contract.”
While Alcantara appears to be one of the most-sought-after pitchers at the deadline, there is certainly a possibility that he isn’t dealt.
With multiple years left on his contract, the Marlins are in no rush to move the 2022 National League Cy Young award winner. The right-hander hasn’t had a great campaign thus far, and that has likely impacted what his perceived trade value is around the league.
While Miami might want a haul for him, he likely has to prove that he is still an elite pitcher, which isn’t going to happen before the deadline.
However, if Alcantara isn’t dealt and has a good second half of the season, he will be a highly talked-about name over the winter. For a team like Baltimore that is going to need pitching help, he would make a lot of sense to pursue.
As the Orioles likely attempt to stockpile prospects at the deadline, they could easily turn around and flip assets for a pitcher like Alcantara over the winter.
While his being a potential fit hinges on whether or not he will be dealt, he could make a lot of sense over the winter for Baltimore.
