Orioles Star Closer Rounding Into Form Is Great News for Multiple Reasons
There has not been much to get excited about when it comes to the Baltimore Orioles and their performance during the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are in the cellar of the American League East with a 34-45 record, 11 games behind the first-place New York Yankees. Their outlook in the wild card race isn’t much better, 7.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners.
There are several reasons for the team’s struggles, as it is impossible to pin their underwhelming performance on one thing.
The starting rotation has struggled throughout the campaign and their lineup, loaded with young talent, has not produced consistently.
Injuries have played a major role as well, with 22 players hitting the injured list already this season, some for multiple stints, and 11 currently residing there.
One of the players who hasn’t spent time on the injured list this year is closer Felix Bautista, who has been one of the few bright spots.
After missing the 2024 campaign as he recovered from Tommy John surgery late in 2023, the former All-Star is starting to regain his form, which is something the franchise and fan base should feel good about.
“At least Bautista, an All-Star closer in 2023 who missed last season after elbow surgery, hasn’t given up a run since May 30,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week's MLB power rankings.
This is good for the Orioles because having their dominant closer return to form will help them win more games.
That, right now, is still their main goal, since they have not yet waved the white flag to signal that they are ready to sell.
However, that seems like a matter of when, it not if, it will occur.
Once that does, they will assuredly receive some calls on Bautista from contending teams in need of a high-leverage arm.
With his production improving, Baltimore can ask for even more in return for him.
Under team control through 2027, the asking price will be high, but if a team is willing to meet it, the Orioles have to strongly consider trading him.
Given the state of their roster, it is not unfeasible to see Baltimore return to the playoffs in 2026. Having Bautista on the team would certainly improve those chances.
But, if they can address other needs by dealing Bautista, such as finding some long-term starting pitching help, they have to think long and hard about pulling the trigger.
