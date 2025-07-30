Orioles outfielder emerging as target for NL Central contender
The Baltimore Orioles took a shot on veteran outfielder Ramon Laureano late in free agency, with an eye toward bolstering their bench.
Signed to a one-year, $4 million deal with a team option for 2026, it was a worthwhile investment for the Orioles to see if he could replicate his success as a reserve outfielder. Laureano has surpassed all expectations placed on him coming into the year and has become an integral part of the team’s lineup as one of their most productive position players in 2025.
Laureano has put Baltimore in a great position to cash in on his incredible value ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Several teams are interested in acquiring him to bolster their outfield, with Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealing the Cincinnati Reds as a new potential suitor. The Reds are on the lookout for a player who can bolster their lineup and hit behind superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
The Orioles' 31-year-old outfielder is one of the players who are on Cincinnati's radar, along with Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and potentially Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
Through 81 games and 289 plate appearances, Laureano has a strong .291/.356/.531 slash line with 15 home runs, 17 doubles and 46 RBI; his +18 Batting Run Value is in the 88th percentile of qualified major leaguers, per Baseball Savant. While his range in the outfield (-4 Outs Above Average) leaves something to be desired, he makes up for it with one of the strongest arms in baseball (+4 Arm Value and 86th percentile arm strength).
Given how well he has performed on the field and the robust market developing for him, Baltimore should be able to get back some real value in exchange for Laureano. He is one of several players generating interest on the trade market along with veteran starting pitcher Charlie Morton, center fielder Cedric Mullins, and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.