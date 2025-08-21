Could the Orioles call up another prospect this year?

Trey Gibson is one of the most underrated prospects in the game right now. Whereas late July/early August lists had him in the 200s, I think he's a top 75 guy.



Let's compare him to Jonah Tong and note their MiLB ranks in some key stats (min. 80 IP) 👇



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/Jkk8qz5H6z