Could the Orioles call up another prospect this year?
Baltimore Orioles fans were waiting impatiently at times to see some of their top prospects up in the Big Leagues, and the franchise finally made that happen last weekend.
On August 16, the team announced that outfielder Dylan Beavers was going to be promoted to make his Major League debut. About 24 hours later, it was announced that catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo would be called up as well. The No. 3 and No. 1 ranked prospects in the organization were finally in The Show, ready to show what they got.
The Orioles aren’t making the postseason this year, so calling up their talented young players makes sense. It just so happens the team needed help at each of those positions as well. The team’s outfield situation is a mess, paving the way for Beavers to receive consistent playing time. With Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano both traded ahead of the deadline and Tyler O’Neill on the injured list, there are plenty of at-bats available.
A path to playing time wasn’t as clear for Basallo. Adley Rutschman is locked in behind the plate with Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle at first base. Despite the obstacles, interim manager Tony Mansolino had a plan in place to get him consistent playing time, including as the designated hitter.
But those plans are likely changing because Rutschman is heading to the injured list. This could be a golden opportunity for Basallo to seize a bulk of the playing time. He is already turning heads with his impressive bat speed, which should result in impressive production.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles place star slugger on IL with oblique injury
Excitement is high to see those two players on the field, but Baltimore may not be done calling up prospects. There is no harm in seeing what the young guys can do in low-pressure situations at the highest level. Who could be the next youngster to receive the call?
Trey Gibson Could Be Next Orioles Prospect Called Up to MLB
One player to keep an eye on is right-handed pitcher Trey Gibson. The No. 12-ranked prospect in the organization and No. 4 pitcher, he is the closest to reaching the major leagues out of the Orioles' top arms. There isn’t a single other pitcher in the top 30 who has reached Triple-A Norfolk yet.
Almost by default, the 23-year-old could be the next player promoted. But Gibson's recent production is certainly worthy of consideration for a call-up. In his first start at Triple-A, he threw five shutout innings and looks like someone who could help a staff that has been inconsistent all year.
“Gibson has to be a strong contender for organizational pitching prospect of the year honors thanks to his work since he got to the upper levels, with a 1.41 ERA and a .151 average-against in 11 outings between Double-A and Triple-A,” wrote Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.
The shortened draft of 2020 hurt Gibson, who ended up going to Liberty, opting to play collegiately instead of turning pro. His college career was a mixed bag, leading to him going undrafted in 2023 and being signed by Baltimore. They are certainly happy with how things have progressed, with him knocking on the door of a big league promotion just two years later.
The potential for him to be a regular piece of a big league rotation is there. At the very least, Gibson's stuff would translate well to being a high-leverage bullpen arm. Already impressive stuff could play even better in shorter stints out of the bullpen, where he can really let it loose.