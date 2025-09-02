Orioles youngsters making immediate impact with impressive achievements

Samuel Basallo is 2-for-2 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs today.



Youngest #Orioles players to record 2+ doubles and 2+ RBIs in game:



Manny Machado (20 years, 321 days old) -- 3 doubles and 2 RBIs on 5/23/13 at TOR



Samuel Basallo (21, 19) -- 2 doubles and 2 RBIs on 9/1/25 at SD