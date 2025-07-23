Orioles Star Slugger Named Most Likely Player To Be Dealt at Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles are seemingly entering a complete sell at the trade deadline which is now just a week away.
During a season that has been nothing short of nightmarish given what the expectations were headed into the year, things have not gone their way in 2025, and as a result, they will look quite a bit different after July 31.
Some players are more likely to get dealt than others due to contract status, need across the league at the position, production and a multitude of other factors. However, there seems to be a consensus forming on one Orioles star that he will be wearing a new uniform.
In an article this week, baseball insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote about the player most likely to be traded at each position. At first base, he named Baltimore slugger Ryan O'Hearn, mentioning that the buzz factor on rumors surrounding him is high.
"The Orioles are going to sell, and as their lone All-Star with an expiring contract, O’Hearn feels like one of the most likely players in MLB to be dealt by July 31," Feinsand wrote.
O'Hearn has been sensational this season, having the best campaign of his eight-year MLB career. Slashing .280/.375/.453 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI while collecting a bWAR of 1.9 through 87 games, the 31-year-old deservingly made the All-Star team for the first time.
O'Hearn is playing on an $8 million club option this season, a deal which has proven to be valuable for the Orioles as he is lapping that number in terms of production. But he is going to be a free agent after the season and is likely to be playing elsewhere regardless next year, meaning there is really no reason to hold onto O'Hearn. They have to salvage whatever they can get in a trade right now.
The good news is that his production should result in a fairly strong package coming back to Baltimore, as there's no reason why numerous teams won't be interested.
Though it may be a tough pill for fans who have taken a liking to O'Hearn, it makes too much sense to trade rather than keeping him on the roster for the rest of the year.
As the days start to tick away, the news that O'Hearn has been dealt coming across the timeline feels inevitable sometime over the next week.
