Orioles' Impressive Prospects Honored by Playing for AL in All-Star Futures Game
The MLB All-Stars Futures Game is designed to showcase the future stars of the game of baseball by highlighting the best of the best from each team's farm system.
The Baltimore Orioles have been known for their stacked farm system over the past few seasons as they've gone through a largely successful rebuild, with this season being an exception.
The ball club's minor league ranks have produced guys like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, and Jackson Holliday.
The rosters for this year's Futures Game were announced on Monday morning, and two members of the Orioles organization were selected to represent the team.
Keagan Gillies, RHP
Keagan Gillies' placement in the Futures Game is a little unexpected. He is not on the MiLB Top 100 Prospects list. In fact, he's not even a top-30 prospect in Baltimore's own farm system. On top of that, he's 27 years old in the minor leagues, which has never been indicative of future success at the major league level.
So, how did Gillies get into the Futures Game?
It's all in this year's numbers with the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox. In 31.1 innings, he has a 1.15 ERA, a 0.57 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts through 26 games with eight saves. It's an unusual path, but he's capitalizing on the late bloom.
Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF
Enrique Bradfield Jr.'s path to the Futures Game is less complicated: he's really, really good at a lot of things. He's the No. 2 prospect in the Orioles' farm system behind catcher Samuel Basallo, and was famed for his raw speed and defensive excellence at Vanderbilt.
He has an 80-grade run tool and 70-grade field tool on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale, meaning he has the tools to be one of the premier centerfield defenders in baseball. He is slashing .237/.373/.341 in Double-A Chesapeake.
The contrast of these two prospects will make it very interesting when they share the field together representing the same team.
