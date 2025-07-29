Embattled Orioles GM Mike Elias Has Big Decision to Make at Trade Deadline
One of the biggest shocks of the 2025 MLB season has been the remarkable failure of the Baltimore Orioles.
The O's came into the year looking to get back to the postseason after a lackluster campaign in 2024, and were viewed by many as one of the favorites to come out of the American League come October.
With the calendar about to flip from July to August and the season almost two-thirds of the way completed, it's long been clear that Baltimore has been anything but a World Series contender.
Now that the MLB trade deadline is finally here, the Orioles will certainly be looking to move several players, but the question on everybody's mind in Baltimore is just how much GM Mike Elias will be looking to sell off come Thursday?
The embattled long-time shot caller at the top of the Orioles' food chain is on about as hot a seat as any other MLB executive out there, and the moves he does or does not make could very well end up deciding if he still has his current job come Winter Meetings.
There's no denying that Baltimore has several players who are sure to be hot commodities for contending teams, with veteran starter Charlie Morton and star closer Félix Bautista at the top of this list, thought Bautista's move to the 15-day injured list will dampen the return.
There's also no denying that the talent is there for the O's, as the young core that carried them to a 101-win season and division crown just two years ago is still firmly in tact.
Outside of this grouping, however, it's become very clear that the rest of the roster just isn't constructed in a way that is conducive to winning at the level Baltimore aspires to be at.
As such, it would seem to make to most sense in the long term to take a soft reset, and sell off some of the more lucrative assets that the team has while also keeping their young core in tact.
Doing so, however, will likely stir up even more contempt for him as the head of the team, and could lead to the calls for his job growing even louder.
All of these factors have led to the crossroads Elias currently finds himself facing.
Does he attempt a soft reset and sell off some of their more longterm assets in order to keep building around their young core?
Or, does he make the obvious moves, get decent but likely non-consequential returns on their expiring contracts, and risk being in the same situation come this time next year?
All of this will be at the forefront of Elias' mind on Thursday, and whichever path he chooses will likely determine how his tenure in Baltimore ends up concluding.
