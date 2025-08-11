Orioles Farm System Now Boasts Four Top 100 Prospects in Baseball
It was not too long ago that the Baltimore Orioles had one of the most highly rated farm systems in baseball.
Alas, things have changed over the last few years with players being promoted to the Major Leagues and graduating from prospect status or being used as part of a trade package to improve the roster.
With their farm system thinning out, the mini reset the team underwent ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year as the most surprising seller wasn’t the worst thing for the future outlook of the franchise.
The Orioles brought in a ton of prospect capital, leading the league with 15 new additions to their farm system. Some of the players landed right in the top 10 and top 30 of the organization right away, improving things instantly.
A focus was certainly on bringing in arms, with several of the most highly ranked additions being pitchers. That has been an area of weakness for Baltimore, which has shown an ability to develop positional players but hasn’t had the same success when it comes to working on the mound.
In addition to the overall depth of the system being improved, the Orioles are featured prominently on the top 100 list, headlined by a new entrant who wasn’t on the list just a month ago before the MLB draft.
Which Orioles prospects are now in the top 100?
That would be outfielder Dylan Beavers, who is knocking on the door of a Big League promotion and finds himself ranked No. 83 at Baseball America. It is the first time that he has found himself with a number next to his name since Baltimore selected him No. 33 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.
He has been incredible at Triple-A Norfolk this year and is waiting patiently for his call-up to make his debut in The Show.
Whenever that happens, he will likely be joined by another top 100 prospect, catcher Samuel Basallo. He is the No. 1 ranked player in the Baltimore organization and is No. 7 in the entire sport.
Turning 21 years old this week, his rapid ascension through the minor league system has been remarkable. Possessing prodigious power potential, he could receive playing time at catcher, first base and as the designated hitter.
Joining that duo on the top 100 list at Baseball America are outfielder Nate George and international free agent signing Esteban Mejia.
George has skyrocketed up the rankings after being selected in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Minooka Community High School in Minooka, Illinois.
Mejia has been dynamite in the lower minor leagues for the Orioles, recently earning praise as the organization’s biggest breakout prospect this year.
The future is looking incredibly bright in Baltimore, with so much young talent developing and emerging in the minor leagues.