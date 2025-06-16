Orioles Veteran Joins Hall of Famer on Exclusive List With Recent Dominant Outing
Baltimore Orioles veteran pitcher Charlie Morton looked like he had finally run out of gas at the start of the 2025 MLB regular season.
Signed this past winter to a one-year, $15 million deal, he was expected to provide the team with a reliable innings-eater at the back end of the starting rotation.
Instead, he performed as arguably the worst pitcher in baseball out of the gate, prompting a change.
Morton pitched in relief for a few weeks, making one spot start against the Minnesota Twins on May 7, pitching only four innings and having three earned runs scored aginast him en route to his seventh loss of the campaign.
Nothing was going right for the veteran, who was receiving a longer leash than fellow free agent addition Kyle Gibson, who was designated for assignment after four starts because of how poorly he performed.
Baltimore saw something worthwhile with Morton and they have been rewarded for showing patience.
He has started to really turn things around, as his uptick in production has coincided with the team playing better baseball overall.
Over his last seven appearances, four of which have been starts, Morton has a 2.45 ERA with a 3-0 record. Since being reinserted into the starting rotation, the Orioles have won all four of his stats.
That includes a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Angels in his last time out.
Morton fired five shutout innings, allowing only five hits and one walk while striking out 10.
That outing put him in some rarified air, becoming just the fourth pitcher who is 41 years of age or older to record multiple games of double-digit strikeouts in a season, as shared by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
It is the seventh time that has occurred, with five of the instances being done by all-time greats Roger Clemens and Randy Johnson. Rich Hill accomplished the other in 2021.
Clemens holds the single-season record with four, which he accomplished in 2004 as a member of the Houston Astros.
Any time a veteran pitcher can accomplish something he or Johnson has done, they are doing something right.
Morton’s turnaround has helped provide the team with a much-needed spark, with the Orioles looking to climb back into the playoff picture in the American League.
