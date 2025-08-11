Orioles waiting to promote star prospect to maximize potential long-term gains
Baltimore Orioles fans don’t have much to look forward to the rest of the season, with their team being the biggest disappointment in baseball this year and out of the American League's playoff race.
What will keep their interest is watching some of the young players, seeing what they have to offer in expanded roles after the team sold so many veterans ahead of the trade deadline at the end of July.
The Orioles brought back a boatload of prospects, some of whom have already landed inside the top 10 and 30 of the organization’s rankings. While most of the acquired players are still in the lower levels of the minor leagues, there are two players knocking on the door of major league promotions: outfielder Dylan Beavers and catcher Samuel Basallo.
Finding playing time for Basallo is a little more challenging because there is an All-Star already behind the plate in Adley Rutschman, who isn’t going anywhere. First base is occupied by Coby Mayo, who is receiving the bulk of playing time even with veteran Ryan Mountcastle back in the mix. Basallo could find some at-bats as the designated hitter, where Ryan O’Hearn was stationed before being traded.
But the path to playing time for Beavers looks a lot easier to navigate down the stretch.
The current state of the Baltimore outfield is an ugly one after Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano were both traded to the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, respectively. With Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill back on the injured list, Baltimore doesn’t have a single outfielder from its Opening Day lineup currently in the mix; they are starting Jeremiah Jackson, Dylan Carlson, and Greg Allen, the last of whom was just signed days ago.
Holding Dylan Beavers in minor leagues makes sense for Orioles
To say there is a need in the outfield would be an understatement, as Beavers could slide right into the starting lineup and receive regular playing time right away. However, the franchise has opted against making that call-up to this point.
Fans may be frustrated by the delay in seeing the 2022 first-round pick up in the major leagues, but it makes plenty of sense why the Orioles are waiting to make the move: the long-term potential far outweighs the impact he could make in the short term.
As shared by Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, there is no incentive for Beavers to be promoted before August 15 because it would ruin their opportunity to land a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.
One of the qualifications is that a player has to be rookie eligible in 2026, which includes not being promoted to the big leagues before that aforementioned date or receiving 130 at-bats. That player has to be listed among the top 100 in two out of three preseason lists between Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and ESPN. Last but not least, he needs to win his league's Rookie of the Year Award (in Beavers' case, the AL award).
Outproducing every other rookie in the league in 2026 and taking home some hardware is certainly no easy task. But just having the opportunity to add another draft pick to their cache down the road is more important than getting Beavers some at-bats before August 15. Baltimore can look to call up the 24-year-old after that date, but they'd need to manage his at-bats carefully to make sure he maintains rookie status.
Despite how ugly things have been in the outfield, Beavers helping the Orioles win games in the first half of August isn’t as important for the long-term outlook of the franchise as potentially adding more draft picks in 2027.