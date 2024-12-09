Projected Baltimore Orioles Starting Rotation Sees Massive Downgrade
The Baltimore Orioles have a large hole to fill in their starting rotation and there has been varying takes on what they will do about it.
Between trading for Garrett Crochet or signing a starter like Max Fried, there are some exciting options on the table. The reality, though, is that a much more disappointing future is on the table.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter took a stab at guessing what the Orioles rotation will look like next year and fans of the team will hope that it isn't the case.
Potential Depth Starters: LHP Trevor Rogers, LHP Cade Povich, RHP Chayce McDermott
Rogers was a deadline acquisition last year that blew up almost immediately. He had a 7.11 ERA with Baltimore and even struggled in the minors. He's under team control for two more years, though, so they will likely give him another shot at some point.
Povich was one of the team's top pitching prospects entering the season and certainly took his rookie lumps. He won't start the year in the rotation and could likely use some more time in the minors to find his groove again.
McDermott was one of the top strikeout pitchers in the minors last season. He hasn't been able to work his way into the MLB rotation for an extended stay, but did make one start last year. He is one of the top trade candidates on the roster.r
5. RHP Albert Suarez
Suarez was a huge surprise win of a signing of last season. He was brought in on a minor league deal before the season, his return to MLB after spending 2019 to 2023 overseas.
He was named a starter towards the end of May and quickly became one of the only steady parts about the pitching staff. The 35-year-old had a 3.70 ERA in 2024.
4. RHP Dean Kremer
Kremer has become a steady option for a backend starter.
He hasn't reached the heights that he did in 2022, but can consistently deliver five to six innings of work. He had some great stretches last year, but was prone to have a couple of bad starts a month.
3. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
Rodriguez is still coming into his own in the Majors, but has shown flashes of becoming a true ace.
He boasts great strikeout numbers and has improving control. He makes his money with his breaking ball mix, but has a promsing fastball that sits in the mid-to-high 90s.
The 25-year-old will look to continue his improvements, still very early on in his career.
2. LHP Sean Manaea
Nothing against Manea, but him being their biggest addition to the rotation would be a disaster. He was much improved for the New York Mets last year, but is in no way an answer for the departure of Corbin Burnes.
If the 32-year-old can keep his momentum going into next season, he would be a great second or third option in a rotation, though.
He put up a career-best 3.47 ERA over 181.2 innings with a great 1.084 WHIP. The problem is that it was the first time in years that he looked like an All-Star.
1. RHP Zach Eflin
Eflin was great after the Orioles brought him in at the deadline and should carry a lot of excitement into next year. Having him as a staff ace, however, is risky.
Before Baltimore traded for him, he posted a 4.09 ERA over 19 starts with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was good in 2023, but was much closer to that four-plus ERA guy for the five years before that.
He could continue to be great with the Orioles, but they better hope he doesn't revert back to his struggles.