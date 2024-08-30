Recent Baltimore Orioles First-Round Pick Predicted To Be Team’s Top Prospect in 2026
As prospects have come up to contribute to the big league team, the Baltimore Orioles farm system has taken a hit. They've also made some trades throughout the past year that have changed the outlook of their farm system.
However, on paper, one could make a strong argument that the Orioles still have the best farm system in baseball. Outside of the Chicago Cubs, it's tough to say that any organization is as well off in terms of prospects.
With some tough free-agency decisions to make regarding some of their veteran players in the next few months, Baltimore could be in a position to call up even more young players. If they don't sign proven big leaguers in the offseason, they'll have to turn to some of the youngsters to get the job done.
There's also a good possibility that they trade some of them to help win a World Series as early as next season.
However, the team's first-round pick of the 2024 MLB draft, Vance Honeycutt, looks like someone they can count on in the foreseeable future. He still has a ways to go, considering he was just drafted, but if he plays well in the minors, there's a chance he'll get a call-up much earlier than some anticipate.
He's only had 20 at-bats in the minor leagues, slashing .250/.318/.300 with one extra-base hit. He has eight strikeouts in those 20 at-bats, which is part of the reason there were some concerns about his hit tool at the professional level.
Despite those concerns, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com predicted him to be the Orioles' top prospect in 2026.
"Concerns about his overall hit tool aside, Honeycutt has as good an overall toolset as just about any prospect in the O’s system, and perhaps among all Minor Leaguers. The 2024 first-rounder has four at least plus tools, with 70 for his center-field defense, 65 for his speed and 60s for his power and arm. There will always be strikeouts to contend with, but if he can limit them somewhat, he has 30/30 potential."
If Honeycutt can tone down on the strikeouts, he has a chance to be a potential five-tool guy. He's an elite defensive center fielder, hits for power, and can run with the best of them.
During his career at North Carolina, he was one of the best college players in the country. Honeycutt also came up big for UNC in multiple high-leverage situations, which proved the type of player he is.
Baltimore has seen how important it is to have a deep prospect pool, so hopefully, he'll be another success story.