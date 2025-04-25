Rookie Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Making Second Start to Open Detroit Tigers Series
Perhaps Thursday’s win over the Washington Nationals represented a turning point for the Baltimore Orioles.
The O’s defeated the Nationals, 2-1, in the final contest of their three-game series at Nationals Park on Thursday. In that game was a brilliant performance by Baltimore left-hander Cade Povich.
He gave up one run in 6.1 innings as Baltimore stopped a three-game losing streak.
Now, the O’s (10-14) remain on the road and stay on eastern standard time, but the opponent will be much trickier the next three days — the Detroit Tigers (15-10).
Detroit has one of the top rotations in baseball. Entering the week four of their starters had ERAs under 3.00. That includes all three of Detroit’s projected starting pitchers for the weekend.
Friday’s game, set for 6:40 p.m., will see the Orioles face former first-round pick Case Mize (3-1, 2.22) as Baltimore will throw rookie Brandon Young (0-0, 6.75).
Baltimore is pitching depleted right now, thanks to a myriad of injuries. Young is the latest young pitcher to join the rotation, coming after the injury to Zach Eflin.
Young, a 26-year-old right-hander, made his debut last weekend against the Cincinnati Reds. He went four innings, gave up seven hits and three earned runs. He walked three and struck out three.
Mize is having an incredible start, as he’s won two of his last three starts. The right-hander won his last outing, as he threw seven innings, giving up four hits and one earned run. He struck out three and only allowed one walk.
Saturday’s game, set for 1:10 p.m., brings the return of embattled veteran left-hander Charlie Morton (0-5, 10.89), as the 41-year-old will face Tigers rookie phenom Jackson Jobe (2-0, 2.70).
Morton is having an awful start to the season, and he can’t seem to snap out of it. He lasted just 2.1 innings in his last outing, giving up seven hits and seven earned runs. He walked four and struck out two.
Jobe, a right-hander, has been effective all season. He’s won his last two starts, including last weekend when he went five innings and allowed just five hits and one run. He struck out five and walked two.
The finale, set for 1:40 p.m. pits Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (2-3, 6.84) against reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.83).
Kremer lost his last start, giving up 11 hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked none. He’s lost two of his last three starts.
Skubal took a no-decision in his last start, giving up seven hits and two earned runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked one. Before that he won his last two starts.