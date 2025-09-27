Ryan Mountcastle admits uncertainty about Orioles future
With the 2025 season now just a couple of days away from ending for the Baltimore Orioles, this has been a time for reflection for the entire organization, including the front office, the coaching staff, and the players.
Despite the fact that Baltimore has actually played good baseball for the past several months and there's a relatively optimistic outlook for this team's future, these reflections will remain bleak for the most part, given how much this team underperformed when compared to their expectations headed into the 2025 campaign.
Since there are so many young, talented position players who didn't perform up to their expectations, Ryan Mountcastle's regression at the plate hasn't been as big a story as it might have been otherwise. But there's no doubt that Mountcastle has been underwhelming, as proven by his .661 OPS.
While he did miss nearly half of the season with a hamstring strain, his career .752 OPS shows that Mountcastle wasn't his usual self at the plate when he was healthy.
Ryan Mountcastle Gets Honest About Baltimore Orioles Future
Mountcastle is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season. That, combined with the Orioles having a crowded first base situation (especially with Samuel Basallo expected to get opportunities there while Adley Rutschman is behind the plate next season), makes many believe that Mountcastle is likely to be traded this offseason.
It seems this chatter has reached Mountcastle's ears, because he sent a clear message about his Baltimore future on September 25.
"You never know what's going to happen. Would love to come back. If it is my last game, I had a lot of fun here. If not, I'm super excited. I love all these guys, they're my family," Mountcastle said of his Orioles tenure, per an X post from Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.
Despite Mountcastle's mediocre 2025 season, one would imagine that the Orioles front office would be able to get a solid return in a trade for him, given that he's still just 28 years old and has proven to be an above-average offensive player in his MLB career.
If Mike Elias does decide to deal Mountcastle, it would likely be in exchange for either a starting pitcher or bullpen pieces, given that's what the Orioles' priority is going to be this offseason.
And if this is indeed the end of Mountcastle's Baltimore tenure, he has done more than enough to deserve an ovation whenever he returns to Camden Yards.