Scott Boras Reveals Dramatic Change in Baltimore Orioles' Offseason Approach
These aren't the same old Baltimore Orioles anymore.
They've proven that on the field, making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in nearly 30 years.
They've also proven it off the field, stepping up and going after marquee stars after years of trading those types of players away.
The shift has been evident under the team's new ownership group, which purchased the team from Peter Angelos in 2024. Principal owner David Rubenstein is a massive Orioles fan and has acted like it, similar to New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.
In other words, Baltimore is actually trying to win now rather than merely trying to turn a profit.
Even super-agent Scott Boras, who represents Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and others, has noticed a clear shift in how the Orioles operate and do business.
At the MLB Winter Meetings this week, Boras explained how Baltimore is acting differently than it did in the past under the notoriously stingy Angelos family.
Boras revealed that he's been in "very close contact" with Orioles general manager Mike Elias this offseason. That hasn't been the case in recent years, as Baltimore rarely pursued Boras' superstar clients.
Boras also added that Elias has "made it very clear that under this ownership, they're going to take steps forward that they haven't taken in the past."
That's great news for Orioles fans. There are many reasons why their team hasn't won a World Series in over 40 years, and failing to spend on marquee talent is one of them.
It's a big reason why Baltimore has often finished behind the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the AL East, both of whom consistently rank near the top of the league in payroll.
The Orioles need to be aggressive this offseason after getting swept out of the playoffs in each of the last two years. They haven't won a postseason game since 2014, so they need to be bold and take big swings this offseason if they want to get over the top.
According to Boras, it sounds like Baltimore is willing to do that. The Orioles have already added Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez to strengthen their lineup, and that might just be the tip of the iceberg.