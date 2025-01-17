Three Teams Linked to Baltimore Orioles All-Star Slugger Free Agent
A reunion with Anthony Santander at the beginning of free agency seemed very unlikely, and a few months later, that continues to be the case for the Baltimore Orioles.
Whether that will be the right decision remains to be seen, but for an Orioles team that wasn't the best offensively for most of the second half and during the playoffs, it's questionable they're allowing their second-best hitter to walk.
If Baltimore has shown anything during its existence, the ball club has rarely been willing to spend.
Could that be the case with Santander?
Probably, but it's also fair to suggest the Orioles see other flaws in his game.
He's a below-average defender and is coming off the best showing of his career. Rewarding him with an $85-plus million deal could backfire despite how well he played a campaign ago.
While Baltimore doesn't seem to be a landing spot, it's a bit surprising Santander still remains on the market. Even if a team is questioning his defensive prowess, he is a switch-hitter coming off a 44-home run year.
Someone has to want him.
He's a massive power bat who could fit in any lineup, whether in the outfield or as a designated hitter.
So, what's taking so long and is anyone truly interested?
According to Jon Heyman of Bleacher Report, Santander's market is starting to heat up from the sound of things. He named three teams that could be in on the All-Star.
"Yeah, I should mention Santander with [Pete] Alonso. And, you know, that's an option for the Mets probably. Probably wait to see on Alonso first. We shall see. Could they sign both? Theoretically, they could. I saw that their payroll, and tied with the Braves, has dipped the most to this point, which is shocking because they signed [Juan] Soto to a record deal, $70 million down on the payroll ... But Santander, I think, will be potentially the Jays. Angels, those are teams potentially. The Mets are connected."
All three of those ball clubs have money to spend, and there's reason to believe he could be a fit for any of them.
The Toronto Blue Jays would be the worst spot of the three from the Orioles' perspective, with them being in the American League East.
They're more than Santander away from competing in the division, but Baltimore would be allowing its best hitter to join a division rival which could be a potential issue.