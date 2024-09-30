Two Baltimore Orioles Named to Second-Half American League All-Star Team As Reserves
The second half of the 2024 MLB season did not go according to plan for the Baltimore Orioles.
After looking like legitimate World Series contenders in the first half, things fell apart down the stretch. Injuries played a big part, as the Orioles are not heading into the postseason in the kind of form they were hoping.
There are a few glaring question marks about the team, as their lineup went ice-cold in the second half. Pitching remains troublesome as well as the starting rotation beyond Corbin Burnes and Zach Eflin is iffy and they designated Craig Kimbrel for assignment after he spent most of the season as their closer.
Alas, Baltimore at least made it to October baseball, which is more than most teams can say. If they are going to make any noise in the postseason, two players they will be relying on heavily are shortstop Gunnar Henderson and right fielder Anthony Santander.
They were both selected as reserves on the American League second-half All-Star team by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
Henderson was beaten out by Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., who is likely to finish No. 2 in the MVP race to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. His place on the team was a deserved one.
In 64 games of the second half, he recorded a slash line of .273/.352/.447 with nine home runs, 13 doubles and 29 RBI. He added seven steals, and he will receive some love in the MVP race as well.
While Henderson’s production slowed, Santander was pretty consistent through the first and second half. Only Judge and Shohei Ohtani hit more than his 20 home runs, as he knocked in 44 runs as well.
He is going to be paid a lot of money, entering free agency after the best power season of his career. While some designated hitting could be in his future, Santander isn’t unplayable in the outfield.
Because Miller used the same rules that the All-Star Game in July has, rookie outfielder Colton Cowser just missed making this team.
Each team had to have a representative on these fantasy rosters. As a result, the final outfielder spot went to Andrew Benintendi, who was the sole representative of the Chicago White Sox coming off their historically inept season.