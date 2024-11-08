Two Baltimore Orioles Veterans Listed Among Top 25 MLB Trade Candidates
The Baltimore Orioles looked ready to compete for the start of the year but fell apart for most of the second half.
Now, it's time to go back to the drawing boards and come up with ways for them to improve enough to finally come up with a postseason run.
That likely means shifting around some veterans to add more bats or arms to the lineup in spots that need more depth.
When coming up with his Top 25 MLB trade candidates for this offseason, CBS Sports' Mike Axias had two Orioles veterans as players likely to be moved. Infielders Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo were the ones listed.
"There has been trade interest in both at various points over the years, including at this summer's trade deadline, and Baltimore was at least willing to listen. Moving Mateo and/or Mountcastle to free up money and clear roster space for younger players seems like a path the Orioles could take," said Axisa.
Mountcastle would likely hold the most value on the open market. He's been a consistent bat that has been mostly healthy for the past five years.
Since coming up to the MLB roster in 2020, the slugger has posted a .265/.316/.450 slashing line. His numbers rarely finish far away from that, rather than it being a case of being held up by a few good years.
This past season was his best in a while, putting up a .271/.308/.425 slashing line with 13 home runs and 63 RBI.
Though he hasn't been the consistent 25 home run guy that he looked to be on the path to becoming, he's still a positive bat and an at least average defender.
There are plenty of teams that would be lining up for his services, allowing Baltimore to shop around for a deal that they like.
Mateo won't command as big of a price, if traded, but he does hold a bit of specific value that could entice a team.
The 29-year-old's overall numbers aren't great, but he does do well when hitting against lefties. He posted a .262/.311/.488 slashing line against southpaws.
He is currently recovering from an elbow injury and surgery that will cost him most if not all of his offseason.
The utility man offers experience at most positions and very solid base-running ability that a contending team could find valuable.
He would be a great player to compliment an elite roster. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Orioles keep him around, but they could also use the help elsewhere.