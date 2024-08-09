Baltimore Orioles Slugger Named 'Most Likely' to Be Traded in Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles did what they had to do during the trade deadline, acquiring two starting pitchers and others. However, that doesn't mean that they aren't going to be aggressive in the offseason.
After trading for Corbin Burnes last year and the possibility of losing him in free agency this go around, they'll have to make smart decisions. If they re-sign Burnes to a massive contract, they should be in a good position moving forward.
Still, if they don't want to World Series, there will definitely be other moves. Even if they win one, there are always ways to improve.
The Orioles, probably more than any team, have the assets to go out and make that blockbuster move. It's uncertain who'll be on the trade block in a few months, but one of the top players in baseball could be getting traded as they frequently do in the offseason. Expect Baltimore to be in on that if so.
To make a trade, they'll have to send something to the other team, so who could it be?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report looked at one player most likely to be traded in the offseason, listing Ryan Mountcastle for the Orioles.
"He is a solid hitter, but his right-handed power stroke is, frankly, at a disadvantage at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. He could have more value to Baltimore as a trade chip, especially if he brings back pitching."
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported before the deadline that they were willing to discuss a trade about Mountcastle.
"They're more patience than blockbuster, though, and they land here due to their willingness to discuss moving veteran first baseman Ryan Mountcastle or center fielder Cedric Mullins."
Mountcastle doesn't hit free agency until 2027, which could be why Baltimore will keep him around. He's going to be relatively cheap compared to some of the other plays they'll have an interest in, and it's tough to imagine a scenario where they find somebody who'll produce at the same level he has for a low price.
His season has been a bit quiet in terms of home runs with 13, but his 113 OPS+ and .268/.307/.437 slash line shows that he's still a valuable professional.
He might not be the same type of power hitter he was in 2021, hitting 33 home runs that season, but if he can put up another 20-plus home run year, Baltimore should consider keeping him around.
They have multiple players they can trade in their farm system, so trading a proven professional would be an interesting decision.