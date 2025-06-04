Inside The Orioles

Former MLB Executive Lists Orioles Amongst Most Likely Sellers Ahead of Deadline

The Baltimore Orioles have some attractive trade chips if a former MLB executive's prediction about them comes to fruition.

Kenneth Teape

May 24, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin (24) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
May 24, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin (24) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have been the most disappointing team in baseball this season with a 23-36 record that has them in the cellar of the American League East.

However, despite owning one of the worst records in baseball, the team has begun showing some signs of life recently. Currently riding a four-game winning streak, the Orioles have won seven out of their last nine contests.

Some positive momentum is certainly nice to see, but Baltimore dug itself in such a deep hole out of the gate that it is hard to envision this recent hot streak changing the team’s plans ahead of the deadline too much.

Given the lack of talent on some of the other bottom-feeding teams around the league, such as the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies, it would be a smart and shrewd move for the Orioles to accept the harsh reality of not making the playoffs, despite their preseason expectations, and move some pieces.

That is what Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes will happen, listing Baltimore amongst the nine likeliest sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Orioles Predicted To Be Sellers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The former MLB executive placed them at No. 5 on the list, behind the Rockies, White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Athletics.

It will be interesting to see just how much the franchise leans into being sellers.

Players on expiring contracts, such as starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano, relievers Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez, designated hitter/first baseman/corner outfielder Ryan O’Hearn and center fielder Cedric Mullins are the likeliest to be on the move.

A resurgent Charlie Morton, who was arguably the worst pitcher in baseball the first few weeks of the season, has turned things around. If he stays on that path, he could garner some trade interest as well.

Should general manager Mike Elias be even more aggressive, he could make closer Felix Bautista available.

MLB insiders believe he has the most value on Baltimore’s roster given the years of control the team has, but he hasn’t quite regained his form yet since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Trades are going to be made; Elias has to make the most of an awful situation. It is just a matter of how many, since Baltimore isn’t yet ready to wave the white flag but should already be working the trade phones.

