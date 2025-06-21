Unheralded Pickup Scott Blewett Providing Major Value for Orioles Pitching Staff
Things have not gone according to plan for the Baltimore Orioles during the 2025 season so far, as the team owns a 33-43 record as of June 21.
The team occupies last place in the American League East division after making the postseason in each of the last two years, and a pitching staff that ranks 27th in the league in team ERA has been a major reason as to why.
But it's undeniable that both the team and pitching staff have performed at a much higher level as of late, and a move to pick up relief pitcher Scott Blewett has proven helpful in both facets.
Reliever Scott Blewett Providing Orioles with Valuable Innings
It's been a roller coaster of a 2025 campaign for Blewett, who began the year in the Minnesota Twins organization, ultimately getting called up to the MLB roster on April 7.
More News: Former MLB Exec Proposes Shocking Sandy Alcantara Trade Between Orioles and Marlins
On April 12, he was designated for assignment. Two days later, the Orioles claimed him, but just five days after that, he was designated for assignment once again.
Baltimore dealt him to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, and Blewett spent about a month and a half with Atlanta before getting traded back to the Orioles, again for cash considerations.
He's only been back on Baltimore's 26-man roster for about two weeks, but with how he's played, he's either found himself a home or put himself in position to get moved to a contender at the trade deadline.
More News: What Are Orioles' AL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
In his eight appearances with the Orioles this year, Blewett owns a 2.36 ERA. He earned the win in the team's victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night with two shutout innings, and he came right back out on Saturday when the team needed someone to eat an inning after starter Zach Eflin struggled early.
He's kept his WHIP under 1.00, doing well to avoid issuing free passes with just two in 15.1 innings of work.
Blewett struggled during his time in Atlanta, but he fared well during his brief stint with Minnesota, allowing just one run over 4.2 innings of work.
More News: Orioles All-Star Has Quietly Resurged at Plate During June
For interim manager Tony Mansolino, he's been a reliable option for a bullpen that ranks fifth in MLB with a 2.67 ERA since he re-joined the club.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.