Upcoming Schedule Critical for Orioles’ Playoff Chances With In-Division Foes Looming
The Baltimore Orioles' weekend was maybe their best of the season, sweeping the Los Angeles Angels, including an 11-2 routing on Sunday that saw a seventh-inning grand slam from Gary Sanchez in just his second game back from the IL. They are now 11-4 in their last 15 games, sweeping in three of their last five series.
After having a season that threw Orioles fans into panic mode, Adley Rutschman has regained himself in June, slashing .366/.438/.561 with 15 hits in eleven games. Gunnar Henderson was having a solid year, but has also taken a reliving step up with his bat, slashing .383/.442/.489 in June with 18 hits in 13 games.
Baltimore is not feeling good about itself, but they could be getting hot at exactly when they need to the most with several key opponent coming up.
The Orioles next five opponents may be their most important stretch of the year.
First, they have the Tampa Bay Rays, who are 3.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East and 8.5 games ahead of Baltimore. The Rays swept the Mets over the week and carry a lot of momentum into their series against the Orioles. The winner of that series will gain key ground in the division standings and potentially set up a tie-breaker scenario later in the year.
Baltimore will then take on the Yankees, a team they won their series against in late April. New York is one of the best teams in the MLB, so avoiding any losses against them will help the Orioles stay alive.
After that comes the Texas Rangers who, like Baltimore, have found their stride on offense. They've won seven of their last eight games, including two 16-point barrages against the Minnesota Twins. They have one of the best all-together pitching staffs in baseball that will present a real challenge for this seemingly reborn Orioles lineup.
Most important, Texas is right on the fringe of a Wildcard spot and could be a key obstacle for the Orioles' postseason chances down the stretch. The Rangers are one game out, while Baltimore is six. Any chance of winning a tie-breaker could be life or death.
Once that marathon is over, the Orioles will get right back to work with another series against Tampa Bay and another against Texas. It's a two week stretch that not only will test Baltimore, but could help set the framework for an easier path back to the playoffs. And it seems the bats are prepared for battle at the right time.
