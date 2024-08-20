Veteran Catcher Reveals What Sets Baltimore Orioles Apart
Now in his 11th MLB season, Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann has seen a lot of baseball.
McCann, who recently reached 10 years of MLB service time, came up with the Detroit Tigers in 2014. He's moved around since then, making stops with the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before joining the Orioles in 2023.
McCann's arrival coincided with Baltimore's emergence as one of the best teams in baseball. The Orioles won 101 games in his first season and are vying for MLB's best record again in his second season.
As Baltimore's backup catcher, McCann plays an important role filling in for Adley Rutschman, whom he admires and respects despite being eight years older.
"First and foremost, Rutsch is awesome," McCann told MLB Network, comparing him to Joe Mauer and Buster Posey. "It's easy to see the talent. It's easy to watch the highlights. He's got a chance to have a very special career."
McCann added that he's merely trying to impart some of his wisdom and experience on the 26-year-old All-Star, who he called "a phenomenal human being."
With a player as special and talented as Rutschman at the heart of their team, it's no wonder the Orioles have had so much success since he debuted in 2022.
McCann also identified one of the franchise's key strengths that helps Baltimore stand out from the pack.
"I think one thing the Orioles do so well is matching up a pitcher's strengths against a hitter's weaknesses," the 34-year-old backstop said. "So going into a series, you can see this pitch plays in this quadrant of the zone so well because of his swing path. Or this hitter, he changes his swing path based on if he's facing a four-seam guy or a two-seam guy."
Baltimore has used that thorough preparation to get the most out of its injury-riddled pitching staff, helping unheralded hurlers like Albert Suarez have success. It's gotten the Orioles this far, and hopefully it helps give them an edge come October.