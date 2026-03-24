Orioles Players Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

The Baltimore Orioles' Opening Day roster is beginning to take shape.

The following four players stamped their spots on the big-league team with strong showings during spring training.

1. Zach Eflin

Oct 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin (24) throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning in game two of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Quality starting pitching was a major weakness for the Baltimore Orioles last season. But one name who the team brought back was Zach Eflin. Last season, just two seasons removed from a year with the Tampa Bay Rays in which he finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting, Eflin had the worst season of his career since his first few campaigns on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The ball club is banking on him bouncing back in 2026 as a reliable middle-of-the-rotation starter, and the spring training results were very encouraging. Eflin pitched 7.1 innings across two starts in Florida this spring, notching 10 total strikeouts and allowing just two hits, one walk, and zero runs.

If Eflin can recapture any semblance of his form from 2022 to 2024 - he recorded a very solid 3.63 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 379 strikeouts across 418.2 innings of work across those three seasons - the Orioles 2026 season could be a major improvement compared to last season.

2. Coby Mayo

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (16) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

If spring training is any indication, a breakout season could be in store for Coby Mayo in 2026.

The 6'5", 230 pound righty/righty corner infielder has been raking in Florida. Mayo's .378/.405/.622/1.027 slash line includes two home runs, 12 RBI, and a strong 3:5 BB:K ratio. The 24-year-old could finally be fulfilling his potential as a fearsome power bat. Despite a somewhat disappointing 2025 season in which he served as a rotational piece, Mayo still turned heads with his near-75th percentile bat speed as he bashed 11 homers in just 85 games.

Expect to see Mayo get some early chances to prove his worth at both corner infield spots in 2026, especially with everyday third baseman Jordan Westburg sidelined for at least the first month of the season due to a partially torn UCL in his throwing (right) elbow.

3. Jeremiah Jackson

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson (82) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Super-utility-man Jeremiah Jackson is expected to begin the 2026 season with a starting spot in the Orioles lineup, presumably at second base in place of the ailing Jackson Holliday. But that doesn't mean that Jackson hasn't thoroughly earned his spot. And O's fans have reason to believe that he could nail down regular playing time all season long.

This spring, Jackson has been stellar at the plate. A slender 5'11" build hasn't stopped him from putting up a .314/.333/.514/.847 slash line in Florida, and he's also crushed two homers, including a 106.6 MPH bomb off the bat to the deepest part of Camden Yards that broke the 400 foot mark on the tape measure.

Jackson is comfortable playing at second base, third base, shortstop, and even as an emergency outfielder thanks to his speed and fielding range. If the 25-year-old is able to continue improving as a hitter during the regular season, don't be surprised if he winds up as more than a valuable depth piece in Baltimore this season.

4. Grant Wolfram

Aug 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grant Wolfram (86) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Few roles on an MLB roster are as niche, nor as important, as a reliable lefty relief pitcher. Besides stalwart southpaw "setup" man Keegan Akin, the only other left-handed relief pitchers on Baltimore's 40-man roster are Dietrich Enns, a 34-year-old journeyman (his Baseball Reference page is longer than a Cheesecake Factory menu), and Grant Wolfram.

Wolfram is a late bloomer, making his MLB debut last season with the Orioles as a 28-year-old, but there's plenty to like about the imposing 6'7" hurler. He both throws hard and misses barrels with a diverse five-pitch mix. He also strikes out a lot of batters, and compared to the aforementioned Akins and Enns, had the best 2025 against left-handed batters.

Wolfram's dominant spring training performances - striking out 10 batters, walking one, and giving up zero runs across six full innings - have likely earned him a spot in the bullpen for Opening Day. If the underlying metrics and recent form is to be believed, Wolfram could be a great option for manager Craig Albernaz to deploy into lefty-lefty relief situations in 2026.

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