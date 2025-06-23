Inside The Orioles

Orioles Outfielder Tyler O'Neill Provides Positive Update on Injury Recovery

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill is on a good path to recovery.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) hits a RBI sacrifice fly against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
Apr 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) hits a RBI sacrifice fly against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
One of the major additions the Baltimore Orioles made to their lineup this past offseason was outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

The two sides agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal, tabbing him as a replacement for Anthony Santander in their outfield rotation.

O’Neill was viewed as a great backfill for the All-Star slugger, someone who would provide the team with an upgrade defensively while also getting on base at a more consistent clip and still providing power.

Unfortunately, there was one huge risk in signing O’Neill: his injury history, and that has haunted him in 2025.

The talented outfielder last played on May 15 when he suffered a shoulder impingement. It is the second time this season that he has been sidelined because of an injury, as he dealt with a neck issue earlier in the year.

However, he could be back in the Orioles lineup in the near future, providing a very encouraging update on his recovery.

As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, O’Neill is not dealing with anywhere near as much pain in his shoulder as he was before. Because of that, he is expecting to get some work in at Camden Yards this week and play in games with Double-A Chesapeake for a rehab assignment.

After that, he will be ready to return to the Major League club, where he has struggled thus far.

Injuries have certainly played a part in his underwhelming performance, producing a .188/.280/.325 slash line through his first 93 plate appearances with the franchise.

Five of his 15 hits have gone for extra bases, showcasing the power potential he possesses if he can stay on the field and remain healthy.

Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

