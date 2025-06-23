Orioles Outfielder Tyler O'Neill Provides Positive Update on Injury Recovery
One of the major additions the Baltimore Orioles made to their lineup this past offseason was outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
The two sides agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal, tabbing him as a replacement for Anthony Santander in their outfield rotation.
O’Neill was viewed as a great backfill for the All-Star slugger, someone who would provide the team with an upgrade defensively while also getting on base at a more consistent clip and still providing power.
Unfortunately, there was one huge risk in signing O’Neill: his injury history, and that has haunted him in 2025.
The talented outfielder last played on May 15 when he suffered a shoulder impingement. It is the second time this season that he has been sidelined because of an injury, as he dealt with a neck issue earlier in the year.
However, he could be back in the Orioles lineup in the near future, providing a very encouraging update on his recovery.
As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, O’Neill is not dealing with anywhere near as much pain in his shoulder as he was before. Because of that, he is expecting to get some work in at Camden Yards this week and play in games with Double-A Chesapeake for a rehab assignment.
After that, he will be ready to return to the Major League club, where he has struggled thus far.
Injuries have certainly played a part in his underwhelming performance, producing a .188/.280/.325 slash line through his first 93 plate appearances with the franchise.
Five of his 15 hits have gone for extra bases, showcasing the power potential he possesses if he can stay on the field and remain healthy.
