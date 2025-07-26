Watch: Orioles Top Prospect Samuel Basallo Blasts Home Run in Norfolk Return
Samuel Basallo is back. Just ask the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.
Basallo, the Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect and No. 9 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, showed up in a big way in his first game since July 13.
The 20-year-old slugger played at first base on Friday to make room for Adley Rutschman, who is on an injury rehab assignment. The catcher started at his normal position and the pair hit back-to-back, with Rutschman second and Basallo third.
Basallo had not played since July 13 after he suffered an oblique injury. The Tides didn’t put him on their injured list. Instead, they opted to give him rest.
It worked.
In his first game back, Basallo went 5-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored as he boosted his batting average to .282 and his OPS to 1.019.
Basallo started the game with a double in the first inning that advanced Dylan Beavers to third base. The pair scored on a home run by Vimael Machin, giving the Tides a 3-0 lead.
In the third inning, Basallo doubled again and this time he brought home Rutschman, who could be a future teammate in Baltimore one day. That make the scored 4-1 Norfolk.
In the fifth inning, he led off and singled but was stranded at first base.
He led off the seventh inning and this time he homered, his 20th of the year in the minor leagues. That broke a tie and gave Norfolk a 6-5 lead.
He led off the ninth inning and finished off his game with another single and was stranded at first base.
Basallo could be the next top prospect promoted, depending upon what Baltimore does at the trade deadline. If the O’s opt to trade Ryan O’Hearn, it creates an interesting dilemma at first base, where they’re working out Coby Mayo and have been cross-training Basallo there for more than a year.
The Dominican Republic is in his fifth professional season. He’s accelerated fast the past two seasons, as he burned through Class-A Delmarva, High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie in 2023 with a combined slash line of .313/.402/.551/.953 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI.
Baltimore started him at Bowie last year, but he earned a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk midway through the campaign. Combined, he slashed .278/.341/.449/.790 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star Weekend.
