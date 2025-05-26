Who Could Be Orioles' Backup Catching Options if Adley Rutschman Misses Time?
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman had an injury scare in yesterday's 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox when a foul ball took off his face mask in the third inning.
He exited the game and was replaced by Maverick Handley.
The Orioles have had offensive struggles all year, and Rutschman hasn't helped make them better, slashing .211/.310/.349 with just five home runs. But he's still a more proven option than what the team has available and is viewed as a leader and is the embodiment of the organization's recent emergence from their rebuild.
While there's no confirmed word out yet, Rutschman is being monitored for potentially missing time.
So, who would take his place?
One option is Handley himself, who took over last night.
He's a 27-year-old with just 22 at-bats on the season, slashing .045/.120/.045 in the small sample size. His actual offensive ability might be hard to gauge, and because he hasn't actually spent much time calling or blocking pitches, most of his defensive metrics on Baseball Savant don't even register. He's an enigmatic option, but he's on the active roster, which means he could be the answer.
It's clear who the backup will not be; Gary Sanchez, who's been on injured list for the past month with wrist inflammation.
Before the injury stint, the veteran was slashing .100/.200/.100. Not ideal, but the sample for this year isn't very big. Last season for the Milwaukee Brewers, Sanchez slashed .220/.307/.392 with 11 home runs in 89 games. Those stats are roughly the same as what Rutschman is giving Baltimore right now, anyway.
Another option is David Bañuelos, who is currently is Triple-A Norfolk.
The 28-year-old has only played in seven games this season and is slashing .043/.120/.174.
In 2024, however, he slashed .225/.360/.352 in 22 games.
They could also go with former Atlanta Braves veteran Chadwick Tromp, who the team signed in April.
While none of the options scream as a reliable quick fix, the Orioles will take anything they can get and maybe even get a surprise offensive gem in the midst of the team's struggles.