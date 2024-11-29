Why All-Star Free-Agent Pitcher Makes Sense for Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the offseason with some big decisions to make, as this could be a much-different looking team compared to 2024.
With free agency starting to heat up a bit, the Orioles are going to be a team that will be highly-talked about because of their two star free agents.
Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes are easily two of the Top-10 free agents available this offseason, and the argument can be made that Burnes is the best pitcher available.
After seeing the massive contract that Blake Snell received from the Los Angeles Dodgers, it would be shocking to see the talented right-hander get a contract for below $200 million. That type of number might be too high for Baltimore, as this is a franchise that hasn’t spent a ton of money.
With the possibility of losing Burnes in free agency becoming a reality for the Orioles, they will need to make sure they have other options they are ready to pivot to if that does become the case.
Since Snell will no longer be an option for them, they could pivot to a pitcher like Max Fried, who is in a similar tier.
With one of the top pitchers already off the board and a lot of other teams looking for aces to lead the rotation, Baltimore might look into spreading out their resources and money into a couple of different starters.
One starter who makes sense for them is veteran Nathan Eovaldi. The right-hander has been really solid for the last four seasons, with an ERA under 4.00 in each of those seasons with the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.
At 34 years old, age is, of course, a concern, but if Baltimore is willing to pay a little more to keep the contract in the two-year range, that could be ideal.
Last season, the former All-Star (12-8) record and 3.80 ERA. In addition to pitching well, he has also been pretty durable and reliable over the last four years, as he has started in at least 20 games each year.
While Eovaldi might not be an ace like Burnes, he would be someone that the Orioles should have confidence in to start a playoff game. Also, the price difference should allow them to either add another starter of a similar caliber, or upgrade in another area.
Bringing back their ace should certainly be the number one priority, but adding a pitcher like Eovaldi to either compliment him or help replace him makes a lot of sense.