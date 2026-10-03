Add Catcher To The List Of Real Needs For The 2027 Orioles

I made a major oversight.

Taking stock of how sad the Orioles are and all of their needs, I didn’t give enough thought to the catching situation next season. And perhaps I am too lenient about Carlos Narvaez and what he has to offer. And, perhaps most importantly, given where Samuel Basallo is in his career and how his body broke down over a long season and how little he’s caught in the minors, the Orioles need to be constructed in a way where three catchers are built into the roster.

And one of them has to be an expert framing and providing a target got these pitchers and setting a tone as a leader of the staff. Which means they have yet another roster shortage and major need on top of the five I already suggested. The importance of this “other catcher”’ assuming Narvaez stays in the mix, is significant and it needs to be someone who is considered a strong defender all the way around.

The Orioles need a real spine – up the middle to solidify everything else and help a pitching staff and try not to lead MLB in unearned runs next season. It starts behind the plate, more than 60 games out of Basallo might make things iffy, and having someone on the roster who is built for the rigors of 100 games back there would be ideal. As we broke down the season with Orioles Hall of Famer Mike Bordick, and the way he spoke about the catching situation, it was hard to ignore. Hopefully Orioles baseball boss Mike Elias takes note.

“The Orioles need a catcher,” Bordick said. “I am not trusting Basallo. They need a front-line catcher.”

Hmm. I think I know just the guy.

A Catching Reunion?

Aug 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) throws the ball to third base du ring the sixth inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When we spoke with Buck Showalter recently and he delved into the O’s player development failures he brought up the name Jonah Heim, who he knew as a very young prospect in the Orioles’ organization and who never should have been traded away. Heim isn’t what he was three years ago and his power explosion a few years back may have derailed his overall package and had him chasing that power, and his career tumbled.

There was a period of time, like when Heim’s Rangers were sweeping the Orioles out of the playoffs, where it looked like he was joining truly upper echelon of catchers. He is still far better behind the plate and more durable behind the plate than what the Orioles have had since Adley Rutschman’s career began taking a steady nosedive in early 2024.

Of a weak group of free-agent catchers by and large – especially with defense being the priority – this could be interesting. Ryan Jeffers is the big name but he is bat over glove. (They could trade back for Adley, broken as he is, half joking but he ain’t long for Boston as we told you all along).

Reporting came out this week that the O’s wanted Austin Wells in their talks with the Yankees about Rutschman, which makes a lot of sense and he has morphed into an all-glove, no hit backstop. Narvaez might not be stout enough. In talking to some absolute baseball experts who know the game at a deep level and especially pitching and who know these pitchers inside out.

They believe framing is huge; Narvaez was 22nd in framing. He was second in MLB in blocking, per baseballsavant.com. It’s an area where Tyler Stephenson, also one of the top free-agent catchers on the market, suffers, ranked literally second-worst in MLB.

“He can be my backup, no doubt about,” Bordick said. “… I think they really need a frontline catcher. I feel like they have to put some priority on frontline guys, but just hope and pray on guys again.”

I’m not saying Heim is what he used to be, but perhaps it’s closer to what they need than other options. Bottom line is the more you study this roster and this organization, the further they appear to be from anywhere close to where Elias says they are going to go.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For No BS O's Conversations And Content: