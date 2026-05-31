Blaze Alexander Was Brutal In April And Masterful In May. Here's What To Expect In June

Blaze Alexander looked like he didn’t belong in an everyday lineup at the end of April.

At the end of May, the do-everything utility guy looks like he could make a case for being a leadoff guy (and is Taylor Ward wasn’t walking as much as anyone in baseball, he might be. Over the last 30 days, entering the Orioles final game of May, Alexander has been one of the Orioles three most productive hitters on the roster while also showing the ability to play shortstop, second or third better than anyone on this team, be serviceable in centerfield as a secondary option and man either corner outfield spot better than pretty much anyone on this roster.

His season has been much like the Orioles, filled with incredible highs and some sullen lows, but there’s no doubt that without his contributions throughout what was a largely rough month of May this team would be more lost than it’s been. It’s quite shocking that someone who was carrying a .500 OPS around late last month could have contributed such high quality at bats throughout May.

So I suppose he fits right in with bunch, which toggles from playing low-IQ, unsound ball to winning a series of games in ridiculous fashion. If not for Alexander, acquired just before the start of camp for a bench role, and Leody Taveras, who many figured would not make the team, the 2026 Orioles would be buried.

Where Does Alexander Rank?

Check out what Alexander has done this month:

Batting average: .350 – First on Orioles

On-base percentage: .381 – First on Orioles

Slugging percentage: .500 – Third on Orioles (behind Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo)

OPS: .851 – Second on Orioles (Basallo)

Yeah, that’s pretty good company. Alanso was the biggest signing in franchise history whose slug is his carrying trait and Basallo, 21, is a fixture in the middle of this lineup whether he is catching or DHing.

Considering Alexander was only playing so much at the end of April because regular second baseman Jackson Holliday was still out indefinitely with a broken hand and regular third baseman Jordan Westburg, we came to find out, was out for the season with an elbow injury that would require surgery.

He's been strong going first to third and made some expert slides, angling his body and orchestrating a swim move on a team that lacks for much of that most of the time.

What’s In Store For June?

Now, the lineup feels a little light without him, and his glove belongs as much as possible no matter where they put it (though centerfield is a stretch, even with Taveras’s recent struggles there). Like most Orioles, you’d love for Alexander to walk more and strikeout less (25% K rate in May), but he seems to have come to realize what he can accomplish just slapping the ball around and getting it into play and using his legs to put pressure on a defense. (Taveras has five steals, leading the team over the last 30 days, while Alexander is second with three).

Right field remains a troublesome spot, especially with Dylan Beavers still out, with Tyler O’Neill a failure in the outfield and Colton Cowser routinely having issues bobbling balls or misjudging balls out there. With Holliday back now and Coby Mayo doing well at third (and wearing out lefties), there should be ample opportunity for Alexander to play regularly in June, between third, spelling Henderson at short, playing some second and left or right.

Alexander isn’t going to get on base 40 percent of the time and have an OPS threatening .900 most months. He also isn’t going to bat .180 with a .500 OPS, either. The reality for what Alexander can really do is somewhere in between, but he carries an invaluable skillset for a roster that is too one-dimension and redundant in too many way.

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