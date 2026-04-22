Inside Jackson Holliday’s Latest Hand Injury in Rehab Start

While the Orioles were losing their 6th game out of their eight games on Tuesday night, their star second baseman was rehabbing with Triple-A Norfolk.

Holliday was removed from the game due to discomfort in his right hand that he has been rehabbing since fracturing his hamate bone.

This is now the second time Holliday has been removed from rehab games, so what does this mean for Holliday and the Orioles’ lineup in the immediate future?

Here's the swing that resulted in Jackson Holliday being removed from his rehab game in Triple-A Norfolk.



Holliday foul tipped the pitch and appeared to be in noticeable pain afterward.



The 22-year-old is recovering from hook of hamate removal surgery he had in February. pic.twitter.com/SU3StbhaMB — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 21, 2026

HOLLIDAY’S INJURY

Back at the beginning of Spring Training, Orioles fans found out that Jackson Holliday will miss the first several weeks of the 2026 season with a break in his hamate bone in his right hand. He sustained the injury while hitting in batting cages.

Holliday underwent a procedure to remove the broken bone, as the injury is common for hitters. Unfortunately for Holliday, he has not been able to feel right ever since.

So far in the minors this season, Holliday is batting only .176 with a .485 OPS. He does not have a home run but does have four RBI. It is clear Holliday is not feeling himself with these numbers. Despite his mediocre defensive play, Holliday is an integral part of what the Orioles envisioned this lineup being.

Holliday did not have the greatest year in 2025, but he did have 21 doubles and 17 home runs, along with a trio of triples. He can help get this offense that has been stuck in neutral back into drive.

Manager Craig Albernaz said that Holliday will undergo an MRI in Baltimore and will be reevaluated afterwards.

IT IS STILL JEREMIAH JACKSON TIME

Apr 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson (82) celebrates his three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

With Holliday continuing to be out, Jeremiah Jackson looks to continue to step up. Jackson has quietly been one of the best hitters not only in this lineup but in the American League. Jackson is batting .297 with an .848 OPS, including five homers and 17 RBI.

Jackson has also been one of the team’s more reliable defenders. The Orioles have one of MLB’s worst defenses, and Jackson Holliday is not going to improve that. Jeremiah Jackson, however, can help keep things stable on the defensive end while continuing to impress offensively.

Jackson has so far delivered in multiple clutch situations, which is exactly what the Orioles need. Their pitching staff is allowing a lot of runs, their defensive unit behind them is not reliable, but Jackson has been one factor that has been consistent. He gets a lot of hits, and he delivers in the clutch.

For now, the Orioles will have to put their dream lineup on hold with the lefty leadoff man continuing to get his right hand feeling good again. Until then, the struggling lineup will have to find a way to figure it out.

Having Jeremiah Jackson certainly helps the cause, but the return of Holliday will only give this team a shimmer of hope and freshness that will hopefully boost them to be what they were projected to be.