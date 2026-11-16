Ketel Marte Isn't The Only D-Back The Orioles Should Be Trying To Trade For

It always made sense for the Orioles to pursue Ketel Marte.

He is an MVP-caliber bat who needs to get out of Arizona, he would provide precisely the kind of proven veteran bat the Orioles need to supplement Pete Alosno (his credentials are explained in full right here) and he plays a position of need (then again, outside of first base and third base you could make that argument for any spot on the Baltimore roster).

Of course, the O’s have interest, especially with his contract not overbearing, and he would be an immediate upgrade at second base over any internal option. The Orioles and Diamondbacks make great potential trade partners and it’s long been obvious that O’s private equity ownership, led by David Rubenstein, would prefer not to negotiate big free agent contracts but rather assume existing deals.

Arizona is looking to cut payroll and needs left-handed bats desperately and Elias has a bunch of them who could be quite attractive to the rebuilding Diamondbacks. Also, I can’t help but wonder if there is a blockbuster trade that could be constructed here to also alleviate the O’s need for a frontline lefty starter, too.

Hmm.

What about Marte and Eduardo Rodriguez at the same time?

Why aren’t we hearing more buzz about that as part of the abundant reporting that’s come out about the Orioles’ interest in Marte since we first wrote a column suggesting it? This franchise needs to think big, and Elias always comes up small (The Elias Way) and can’t meet the moment and waits too long and is never proactive and can’t get the job done.

Landing an impact bat to stabilize a lineup desperate for it and one of the best left options to bolster a rotation screaming out for a southpaw would be the way to go.

Rodriquez Fits The Bill

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona wants to add more pitching, but is also in a bind with Marte and badly needs to move him after he went AWOL on them last season. He can block a trade as a 10/5 guy and so if he is cool with Camden Yards (and he should be) and wants to go, Elias should try to clear out more of his excess and redundancies and make this a bigger deal.

Rodriguez, 33, is a former O’s farmhand, dealt in the Andrew Miller trade (back when the O’s had a GM who has issues but could at least execute simple buy-side trades). He has oodles of experience with Boston in the AL East, he has been largely consistent and durable and bounced back from a terrible 2025 in a bit way last season. Either he or Shane McClanahan have to be high on Elias’s target list, and Rodriguez is cheap - $19M next season with a vesting option for 2028 beginning at 150 innings pitched. And the O’s have plenty to offer.

(Rodriguez has a limited no-trade list, but money tends to talk when it comes to that, anyway)

Potential Trade Headliners

Sep 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Charles McAdoo (26) steals second base as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) misses the throw from catcher Samuel Basallo (not pictured) during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Holliday was a 1-1 pick who is just 23 and could slide right into the Arizona lineup at second base. It looks like their top pick from 2022, Andrew Jones, might never make it above the high minors, and Holliday would carry appeal. Or, if Arizona would rather have Jordan Westburg – given his massive injury history – I can live with that as well. I'd prefer to move Holliday.

I want playoff baseball back in Baltimore. Have to be willing to pay a price given the mess Elias has created.

If they want a fourth-OF type like Colton Cowser, Enrique Bradfield Jr. or Dylan Beavers (they would likely prefer Cowser’s power from the left side), great, they can have whichever they like. Take someone from that bin.

If they want a fringy arm that could stick in a rotation and is ready for an MLB look – Cade Povich or Trey Gibson or Luis DeLeon – who have a floor in a relief role with a pitching incubator that has a clue – take your pick.

(One longtime MLB exec, when I discussed the potential for this trade, suggested Cowser, and one of the above pitchers as being fair for Marte, alone assuming the O's eat the entire contract: "Marte is a distressed asset 70 cents on the dollar.")

I'd prefer not to deal elite prospects for what could be rentals, but there is a very real chance Rodriguez is very good for two years. I am quite skeptical about Holliday or Cowser becoming anything close to what they were hyped to be and their value absolutely could go lower.

Teams know they are running out of time with a lockout looming, and being able to expand the scope of this with one team, and clear out some clutter and check two major boxes of offseason needs would be huge. Let’s hope Elias thinks big, and creatively.

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