Mike Elias's Words Today Guarantee 2027 Is Over For The Orioles Before It Begins

The Baltimore Orioles are no longer a public trust.

They are an investment-holding asset in a portfolio full of them overseen by a few private equity billionaires who to this point have been far more passionate about breaking the MLB Players Association and getting a salary cap in place than they are about pennants or parades. The Orioles are not a franchise that even pretends, convincingly, that winning is their ultimate ambition and the feckless failure in charge of their baseball operations since 2018, Mike Elias, never even says the words World Series out loud.

He also he can’t come close to meeting his own stated goal of a team that will regularly contend for the AL East title, and he’s far more likely to finish 20 games off the pace this season than he is to even finish .500, this on the heels of a 75-win debacle in 2025. And it doesn't matter and never will, because of who he works for. These owners won’t pay him to go away and don’t care enough about their product to do anything else meaningful about it.

Elias is consumed by his personal wealth and consolidating power and remaining in charge as long as possible so when he met the media Saturday to crow about running it back in 2027 with him as the big boss and Craig Albernaz, an absolute parody of the modern MLB manager, in charge of his dugout, you can go ahead and write off any chances of the Orioles contending for anything. It’s over.

Elias reminded anyone who cares about this aimless team anymore that he remains atop the baseball flow chart while tossing aside overmatched minions as this lost season winds down, and rearranging titles and responsibilities below him. When David Rubenstein, who to this point has made former owner John Angelos look like Abner Doubleday when it comes to fielding interesting teams, allowed Elias to speak to media before Saturday’s game amid the news of Matt Blood being kicked out, and Sig Mejdal having a new inane title, you can rest assured that Elias is going nowhere.

“That’s my assumption,” the proven loser said of his apparent job for life.

And despite no empirical evidence Albernaz can do the job and despite a roster that has been crying out for years for a proven skipper who makes real money and has a real resume, Elias wants his puppet back in the dugout, so there Albernaz will stay, mismanaging games and chasing launch angle and using childish strategies and doing literally whatever Elias wants. So base running will remain inept and the contact play remains always on and starters will be allowed to labor too long with regularity and team defense will remain horrific and The Oriole Way stays six feet underground while Ivy League frauds try to show off how smart they are and seasons go to die and once-promising careers derail before they are peddled to actual contenders (Gunnar Henderson, come on down!).

“We’re going to continue to build around Craig,” Elias said

Alternative Facts And Alternate Realities

The Orioles are literally good at nothing except getting outs from their bullpen – baseball’s low-hanging fruit, and have a bottom 10 lineup in baseball and bottom 10 rotation since July 31, and almost no one exceeding expectations anywhere. The are MLB’s runaway leader in unearned runs allowed. They dumped off the first player Elias ever selected – overhyped and overcoddled catcher Adley Rutschman – as sellers are the trade despite it being a year the American League is historically bad.

They have one winning streak of five games all season, they have not been over .500 since April 14 ... again, in a year in which the AL is historically barren. These Orioles are 35-48 against teams .500 or better and 18-28 in their own division and 17-23 in one-run games and have a record of 192-212 (over 400-game sample) since June 21, 2024 – tied for 9th worst in MLB with Miami.

But that doesn’t matter to the uber-wealthy men in charge; it’s far more important to have Elias around to help them limit spending and operate as they see fit and do the absolute minimum required to try to grift two-million people to come through the turnstiles for a product that can remain on the fringes of a Wild Card spot into September.

“I thought we put together a really good team this year,” said Elias, always gaslighting, full of excuses. A guy who throws out a generational trainer with no explanation, and then cries about injuries.

Just keep in mind, Elias works for charlatans who told you before the trade deadline this team was going to simply win seven of every 10 games the rest of the way, so keep showing up to Camden Yards! He’s going to outlast Buck Showalter’s regime by eons (Showalter was quite candid about this revelation) despite it all.

There are no course corrections, only optics and cosmetic changes and the same stubborn fools doing the same silly things. Yeah, Elias might fill the vacant GM title sitting idle all this time (great way to save money!), but he gets to be in on that hire and that person is beneath him. So it really won’t matter whether they come from outside the organization or not, though Elias will make a big deal about the fact that they are when he selects the sycophant that most pleases him through the interview process.

This is the kind of “leader” who got a covert promotion and title he wasn’t even man enough to disclose, back when that GM position became vacant without season-ticket holders knowing. Then again, he wasn’t man enough to meet the media for days after firing Puppet Skipper 1.0, Brandon Hyde, in May of 2025, either, and he’s only been further exposed as a baseball fraud since then.

So I’ll spare you the aggravation of getting caught up in the minutia of the operational transactions this false regime will try to pretend connotes real change this winter. Ignore their incoming pablum about new philosophies and all that BS. Elias has been feigning he cares about anything other than his own job security since he fired Hyde, and the Orioles are only a bigger joke since then.

When you have to call other front offices fishing for compliments about your pathetic baseball product, it’s a sign you are clueless and vain, and should have been gone a long time ago. But Baltimore’s baseball nightmare rages on, and 2027 is over before it begins.

From the guy who called June 20, 2024, as the highpoint of this regime in real time, and who has predicted their subsequent failures and told you this was a .500 team at best this winter and then explained why the season was truly doomed May 10, I know these clowns far better than they will ever know themselves.

The joke will be on Birdland again next year. I guarantee it.

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