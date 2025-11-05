Baltimore Orioles lose two more coaches to Tigers
The major shakeup of the Baltimore Orioles' coaching staff continues.
It was first reported on Tuesday by Cody Stavenhagen and Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic that Orioles' hitting coach Cody Asche and first base coach Anthony Sanders will be joining the Detroit Tigers' coaching staff for the 2026 season.
Asche, who served as the hitting coach for Baltimore this past season, will join the Tigers' staff as an assistant hitting coach, while Sanders, who has been the first base coach for the ballclub since 2020, will have that same position with the Tigers.
These moves come less than a week after the Orioles saw two other key coaches leave their organization. The Chicago White Sox hired assistant hitting coach Sherman Johnson as a minor league hitting coordinator, as well as fellow assistant hitting coach Tommy Joseph, who will also not return to Baltimore next season.
After Detroit was eliminated in five games by the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, they dismissed their first base coach, Anthony Iapoce, as well as hitting coach Keith Beauregard.
The Orioles are coming off a disappointing 2025 season as they finished in last place in the AL East with a 75-87 record after back-to-back playoff campaigns. And after formally introducing Craig Albernaz as their new manager on Tuesday, the team is assembling a new staff in tow.
Asche first joined the Orioles' coaching staff prior to the 2022 season as the team's upper–level hitting coordinator. Then-manager Brandon Hyde would promote the former infielder to the club's offensive strategy coach for the 2023 season. Asche would then be promoted again to the Orioles' hitting coach for the 2025 season, a position he would only hold for one season.
The Orioles continue to shakeup their coaching staff
The 35-year-old leaving the Orioles should not come as much of a surprise, as aside from hiring Albernaz as their new skipper, the O's also endured a down year on offense in 2025. Their lineup ranked 24th in all of baseball in runs scored (677), batting average (.235) and on-base percentage (.305).
Baltimore was also shut out eight times this past year, tied for the third most in the majors. Additionally, they slugged just 191 home runs (24th in Major League Baseball) after hitting 235 long balls the year prior (fourth in MLB).
As for Sanders, his impending departure from the Orioles is certainly a surprise. He has been one of their mainstays on Baltimore's coaching staff, having been the first base coach since 2020.
The Orioles are continuing a complete overhaul of their coaching staff. Not only will they be looking for a new hitting and first base coach, but Baltimore will also be in search of a new bench coach after it was announced that Robinson Chirinos would not return to that role next season.