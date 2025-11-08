Baltimore Orioles make major front office changes
The Baltimore Orioles are reshuffling their front office roles.
Roughly a year ago, the team chose to promote general manager Mike Elias to president of baseball operations. Although they have yet to announce a successor to Elias (who still holds GM duties as of now), they are accordingly re-arranging the brass around him.
Roch Kubatko of MASN reported that six different members of the front office have received promotions. The most notable are Brendan Fournie, who was bumped up from senior director of baseball strategy and operations to assistant general manager, and Matt Blood, who is now the vice president of player and staff development after previously serving as vice president of player development and domestic scouting.
The other four moves all came in Baltimore's scouting department. Will Robertson, previously the director of pro personnel, will succeed Blood as vice president of domestic scouting; Chad Tatum will go from manager of domestic scouting to assistant director of domestic scouting; Hendrik Herz is the new assistant director of draft operations after serving as manager of domestic scouting analysis, and Kevin Carter is the assistant director of pro scouting after serving as the manager of that area.
Fournie, who has been part of the Orioles' organization since 2021, will be Elias' third assistant GM. He will join the incumbent Sig Mejdal and Eve Rosenbaum in the role; Mejdal came to the team along with Elias back in November 2018, while Rosenbaum has been with Baltimore since 2019 and became assistant GM in 2022.
Blood joined the Orioles' front office in 2019 as the director of player development and is being promoted for the second time in just over two years. He was in charge of Baltimore's draft operations over the past two seasons; this gave him a hand in drafting recent prospects Vance Honeycutt and Ethan Anderson in 2024, and Ike Irish, Caden Bodine, and Slater de Brun in 2025.
Read More: Orioles add intriguing coach to Craig Albernaz's staff
Part of Blood's new role will involve providing executive support for new manager Craig Albernaz, who will have a significantly reworked coaching staff around him. Many of the coaches from the Brandon Hyde regime, including third base coach/interim manager Tony Mansolino and bench coach Robinson Chirinos, are no longer in Baltimore's organization. Meanwhile, the team hired Dustin Lind yesterday to replace the recently departed Cody Asche as hitting coach.
After a severely disappointing 2025 season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East, the Orioles are clearly making their best efforts of ensuring such a campaign doesn't happen again. Making sure the organization runs more smoothly with the best people available in their respective jobs should help in this regard, even if these moves are largely elevations of key members of the current staff.