Ex-Orioles’ manager lands coaching job with Braves
After five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, former interim manager Tony Mansolino is officially leaving the organization.
On Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced that Mansolino had joined recently hired manager Walt Weiss' staff as major league third base coach. It is the same position he held with the Orioles before being named interim manager on May 17.
Mansolino, 43, had been part of the Orioles organization since December 2020, when he was hired as the team’s third base coach. Prior to his tenure in Baltimore, he served as a hitting coach (2011-15), manager (2016-19), and infield coordinator (2020) at various levels in Cleveland’s system. He also filled in as the Guardians’ third base coach during the 2020 season.
Upon taking over for former manager Brandon Hyde, who was fired after a 15-28 start, Mansolino guided the Orioles to a 60-59 record in their final 119 games. Baltimore had won more games (192) than any American League team over the previous two seasons but was unable to overcome its poor 2025 start with a pitching staff impacted by injuries and widespread offensive regression.
Though the Orioles missed the postseason, Mansolino kept the team afloat after losing nine big league players leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. Multiple Orioles players advocated for Mansolino to be considered for the full-time managerial job by season’s end, citing his professionalism and openness as a communicator.
When asked if he would be willing to return to the Orioles in a different role, Mansolino told reporters that he was “open to all options.” He was among those interviewed for the manager job, but ultimately, Baltimore chose Craig Albernaz, a widely sought-after candidate who most recently served as associate manager for Cleveland.
Albernaz, also 43, spent the past two seasons working under Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, helping the club capture consecutive division titles. Before that, he spent four years as the San Francisco Giants’ bullpen and catching coach. His only prior managerial experience came in the Tampa Bay Rays’ minor league system with Single-A short-season Hudson Valley (2017) and Single-A Bowling Green (2018).
The Orioles have yet to officially announce any other personnel moves since coming to terms with Albernaz, though their coaching staff is expected to look much different. Among those from the 2025 staff departing are bench coach Robinson Chirinos, first base coach Anthony Sanders, hitting coach Cody Asche, and assistant hitting coaches Sherman Johnson and Tommy Joseph.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles decline option for utility man
On Friday morning, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com was first to report that the club plans to hire Dustin Lind as lead hitting coach. Lind most recently served as assistant hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies and previously worked with Albernaz in San Francisco.
It remains to be seen if the Orioles will retain any members of the 2025 staff under Albernaz. They now have clear openings at bench coach and first base coach, along with room to add assistants under Lind.
Meanwhile, the futures of pitching coach Drew French, assistant pitching coach Ryan Klimek, bullpen coach Mitch Plassmeyer, third base coach Buck Britton, development coach Grant Anders, and senior advisor John Mabry have yet to be determined. Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner previously reported that Mabry, who was added midway through the 2025 season, could be retained.