Baltimore Orioles Offseason Moves That Already Look Smart

It was an offseason that Baltimore Orioles fans will remember for a long time. This winter alone, the team brought in a free agent superstar, a new-look rotation, and a proven closer.

These are the moves that made headlines, but some of Mike Elias’ under-the-radar moves are already paying dividends ahead of Opening Day. Here are some of those impactful moves.

The Trade for Blaze Alexander

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Blaze Alexander (23) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Initially, the trade to acquire Blaze Alexander from the Arizona Diamondbacks was confusing. The one area of the field where the Orioles have plenty of depth is in the infield. But when Jackson Holliday’s hamate bone injury was revealed, things started to make a lot more sense.

So far, Alexander has fit in well with the Orioles. The utilityman played a lot during Spring Training, appearing in 16 games and posting a .263 batting average, with ten hits and a stolen base. Alexander also drew four walks that helped give him a .349 OBP, showing some decently strong on-base skills.

As of now, it’s almost certain that Alexander will be the starting second baseman for Opening Day and should be able to hold his own at the bottom of this potent lineup. In the field, Alexander has made just one error in nearly 240 career innings at second base, so he should be an asset there as well.

Improving the Starting Rotation

Sep 28, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso is the biggest name addition to the Orioles’ lineup, but the most significant improvement is in the starting rotation. It was a focus for Mike Elias all offseason and started early with the blockbuster trade for Shane Baz. Baltimore also signed veteran Chris Bassitt to round out the back-end of the rotation, and let’s not forget that they were a major player in the Framber Valdez sweepstakes until the very end.

According to FanGraphs’ WAR projections, this year’s group has a measure of 11.9 compared to last year’s score of 9.8. This puts Baltimore’s rotation as the 16th-best in MLB by projected WAR; last season, they were 23rd heading into Opening Day. If Baltimore can get a healthy season from both Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish, the rotation can be the X-factor in the Orioles' return to the MLB postseason.

Not Trading Coby Mayo

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (16) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The last smart move by the Orioles was not trading top prospect Coby Mayo. The 24-year-old was at the center of trade rumors all offseason, especially after the Orioles landed Alonso and re-signed Ryan Mountcastle.

It was widely believed that Mayo was a valuable trade chip and would surely be on his way out of Charm City. But early in Spring Training, starting third baseman Jordan Westburg was revealed to have a torn UCL in his throwing arm. For now, Westburg will be out for at least April, but it’s unclear how well he’ll be able to throw if he returns.

Mayo has locked down the starting third base role for Opening Day and was perhaps the most impressive Oriole all spring. He slashed .378/.405/.622, with a pair of home runs and 12 RBI in just 37 at-bats. Mayo has always had a strong prospect pedigree and is proving why he deserves to be a starter at the major league level.

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