Unexpected Grayson Rodriguez update could sway opinion of Orioles trade

One of the most unexpected trades in recent memory for the Baltimore Orioles came on November 18, when news broke that the team decided to deal right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Taylor Ward.

If only recent form is taken into account, the Orioles were the clear winners of this player swap. Ward is coming off a career year where he hit .228 with a .792 OPS along with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs (both of which are career highs). Rodriguez has not pitched in an MLB game since July 31, 2024, underwent elbow debridement surgery in 2025, and his status for 2026 is still uncertain.

However, trades can't only be traded by a player's most recent performance. Ward is going to become a free agent after 2026, which means the Orioles are only guaranteed one year with him unless they negotiate a contract extension. Rodriguez is a former top prospect for Baltimore, is extremely talented, and could end up being the Angels' future ace if he can remain healthy.

And given that the Orioles need pitching much more than assistance in the outfield, their dealing the 26-year-old pitcher away left many scratching their heads.

Angels Didn't Require Rodriguez to Take Physical Exam Before Trade

Rodriguez was the guest on a November 21 episode of Foul Territory. At one point, former MLB star Todd Frazier asked him whether he had done any of the physical exams or medical stuff that a team typically requires in a trade.

"No. I mean, I got a call that said, 'Hey, you've been traded to the Angels.' This is it. It's a done deal. So yeah, there's no physicals," Rodriguez responded, per an X post from Foul Territory. He then added, "I was talking about that with my dad yesterday. He was asking about that, and I was like, 'Yeah, we're good to go.'"

Grayson Rodriguez says he wasn't required to get a physical before being traded to the Angels. pic.twitter.com/qwvBvwBXrT — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 21, 2025

Frazier seemed incredulous at this response, which has since gone viral on social media. Most believe that the only reason Baltimore dealt Rodriguez was because they believed his arm would never return to full health. So the fact that Los Angeles wouldn't even have him take a physical exam to get his arm checked out before trading one of their best players for him is seen as astounding.

While the Orioles were getting some flak for executing this deal, this admission from Rodriguez now has the baseball community feeling like the Angels made the real blunder and that Baltimore could come out as winners.

