Why Orioles trading Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward was a stunner

The Baltimore Orioles completed a stunner of a trade Tuesday night.

Late in the evening, the Orioles announced they had dealt right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels for outfielder Taylor Ward. Baltimore has been searching for pitching help but, in this deal, gave up someone who not long ago was viewed as the future ace of the staff.

Rodriguez, 26, was selected by the Orioles with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. The former top pitching prospect debuted in 2023 and has shown promise as a front-end arm when healthy, but he has not pitched in the majors since July 31, 2024.

Across 43 career starts with Baltimore, Rodriguez went 20-8 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 9.8 K/9 rate. He was diagnosed with elbow inflammation during this year’s spring training and, shortly after beginning his ramp-up in April, was diagnosed with a lat strain — the same injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season.

In August, Rodriguez underwent elbow debridement surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow, ending his 2025 season with zero innings pitched. Orioles president Mike Elias had expected him to be ready for spring training and recently referred to him as a “wild card” on the staff.

Ward, who turns 32 next month, is a free agent after the 2026 season. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to earn $13.7 million in his final year of arbitration, while the Angels will have Rodriguez under club control for four seasons.

A nine-year veteran, Ward has spent his entire big-league career with the Angels. He is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he set career bests in doubles (31), home runs (36) and RBIs (103) while hitting .228 with a .792 OPS over a career-high 157 games.

Ward fills the Orioles’ need for a consistent right-handed power bat to balance their lefty-heavy lineup. However, because of his 54th-percentile range in left field, the addition essentially locks Colton Cowser into center rather than his preferred corner spot in 2026.

Baltimore’s outfield mix now consists of Ward, Cowser, Dylan Beavers, Tyler O’Neill, Heston Kjerstad, and Leody Taveras, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal earlier this month. Of that group, only Cowser and Taveras are viable options to play regularly in center. They also have prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. (No. 4), a plus defender who is expected to start in Triple-A.

The Orioles’ rotation is set to be headlined by Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish next season. They also have Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Cade Povich, but with Rodriguez now out of the picture, Baltimore’s need for another top-end starter is even more pressing as the winter meetings approach.

Recommended Articles