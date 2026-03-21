Orioles Lose Impact Reliever to Pregame Injury

As the Baltimore Orioles prepared for their final Spring Training game on Saturday, a key reliever suffered an injury while warming up in the bullpen.

Another Orioles injury:



Keegan Akin suffered an adductor (hip) injury while warming up in the bullpen today, Craig Albernaz said.



Albernaz doesn’t know the extent of the injury. We might find out more tomorrow. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 21, 2026

Keegan Akin was a late scratch from Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Manager Craig Albernaz, Akin suffered an adductor injury during his pregame warmup. The extent of the injury is still unknown, and Akin will likely undergo further testing on Sunday.

Akin’s injury is just the latest in a flurry of ailments that have hit the Orioles in the past few days. On Friday, outfielder Dylan Beavers was a late scratch due to right knee soreness, and Heston Kjerstad is dealing with some hamstring soreness. Fellow reliever Andrew Kittredge provided an update on his injured shoulder, stating that he will likely begin the season on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. Earlier in the offseason, Jackson Holliday broke the hamate bone in his hand, and infielder Jordan Westburg will miss at least April with a UCL tear in his elbow.

Akin’s injury is concerning, especially if he is forced to miss any time to start the year. The southpaw pitched mostly in high-leverage situations last season, and even picked up eight saves. For the year, Akin posted a 5-4 record with a 3.41 ERA and 1.374 WHIP across 63.1 innings of work.

Mike Elias said the Orioles' roster is not set ahead of Thursday's opening day. There is always the possibility of an external addition, plus injury uncertainty to Heston Kjerstad (hamstring tightness), Dylan Beavers (sore knee) and Keegan Akin (adductor). — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 21, 2026

Part of Baltimore’s rebuild this offseason was revamping some of its bullpen. With closer Felix Bautista likely out for most of the season, the Orioles signed former New York Mets reliever Ryan Helsley to close out games. Baltimore also brought back Kittredge, whom they traded to the Chicago Cubs last season. Akin is set to continue his role as the team’s high-leverage left-handed arm in late-game situations.

Akin appeared in five Spring Training games this year, accumulating a 5.79 ERA and 1.286 WHIP in 4.2 innings. All three of his earned runs came in two games, so three of his outings were scoreless. As it stands, the only other left-handers in the Orioles’ bullpen are Dietrich Enns and Grant Wolfram. If Akin stands to miss an extended period of time, the team could recall Cade Povich, who was optioned to the minors earlier this week.

The Orioles are finished with Spring Training games but have two exhibition games remaining against the Washington Nationals before Opening Day on March 26th. If Akin’s injury lingers, he almost certainly will not pitch in the two exhibition games and would be in danger of starting the season on the IL.

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