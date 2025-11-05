Craig Albernaz gives his thoughts on Orioles roster
It's the dawn of a new era for the Baltimore Orioles, as Craig Albernaz was officially introduced as the franchise's 21st manager on November 4.
It would be tough for Albernaz to do anything wrong in the eyes of Orioles fans right now. Ever since he was hired in late October, there has been a wave of positivity and optimism from both inside and outside of the franchise. This is because those who know Albernaz or have worked with him in the past (he has spent time in the Tampa Bay Rays, the San Francisco Giants, and the Cleveland Guardians' organizations) have nothing but good things to say about him as a coach and as a person.
That said, Albernaz has his work cut out for him. Not only is he taking over a team that's coming off a last-place finish in the ever-competitive AL East, but this team has about as high expectations, relative to the situation Baltimore found itself in.
In other words, the Orioles' roster is simply too talented to have another season like they had in 2025. Albernaz knows this, which means the pressure is on to improve the team's standing.
Craig Albernaz's Honest Comments on Orioles Roster Speak Volumes
Albernaz clearly understands the squad he's inheriting, which is one reason why he accepted this managerial job in the first place. And comments he made during his introductory presser on November 4 reflect that.
“The talent just jumps right out at you,” Albernaz said of the Orioles' roster, per an article from Roch Kubatko of MASN. “Even playing them this year, yeah, it was a down year. A lot of injuries, but the talent up and down the roster is impressive and when you have a group of young players that get to the big leagues and have success, like in ’23, and they have a rough ’25, it’s really tough to curate that adversity for young players to go through.
"For them to have it happen on the biggest stage, again, dealing with the injuries, I wouldn’t say poor performance, but they can perform better in their eyes. So it’s great to see the work that they’ll put in in the offseason. We’ll come out and next year really take on that challenge," Albernaz added.
At another point, Albernaz said, "Myself and the coaching staff are going to really hone in on our players strengths. And yes, we’re going to really develop their weaknesses, but we just want to bring out our players’ strengths and let them shine.”
It will be interesting to see how the Orioles continue adding talent to Albernaz's roster in the coming months.