Former Orioles’ Starting Pitcher Signs With Rockies

One of the Baltimore Orioles' pitchers in 2025 has found a new home.

According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the Colorado Rockies have signed right-handed starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year contract. Sugano, who turned 36 years old last October, spent last season with the Orioles on a one-year, $13 million contract.

The #Rockies have reached a one-year agreement with veteran righty starter Tomoyuki Sugano (10-10, 4.64 ERA with #Orioles last season after 12 seasons in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) February 10, 2026

The veteran had his fair share of struggles last season, but did start 30 games for the O's, recording a 4.64 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 157 innings, striking out 106 batters along the way. Among all Orioles pitchers last season, Sugano totaled the second most innings, third most strikeouts, and the most games started.

Per Baseball Savant, Sugano's 5.3% walk rate ranked in the 92nd percentile among qualified pitchers in 2025, and he was particularly effective with his off-speed pitches. In fact, his splitter, sweeper, and curveball accounted for over half (53%) of all pitches thrown by Sugano last season.

Prior to his time in Baltimore, Sugano enjoyed an outstanding 12-year career in his native Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league. The righty recorded a 2.43 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 276 NPB appearances, accumulating 1,585 strikeouts, 42 complete games, and 22 shutouts. He spent his entire career with the Central League's Yomiuri Giants, Japan's most storied franchise. Sugano was a key part of the team's starting pitching rotation in his rookie season (2013), a season in which the Giants won the Japan Series, the lone league championship he won during his NPB career. Sugano also won the Central League Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award in 2014, 2020, and 2024.

Affectionately nicknamed "Tommy Sugar" for his sweet, delicately crafted pitch mix, Sugano projects as an instant addition to a Rockies pitching rotation reeling from a disastrous 2025 season. He joins fellow low-velocity veterans Kyle Freeland and Michael Lorenzen, as well as the team's 2023 1st round selection Chase Dollander.

Now, Sugano will spend his home games pitching in one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in MLB: Coors Field, nearly a mile above sea level. This could be cause for concern for Sugano, who surrendered 33 home runs last season (third most in the majors) and 173 hits (tied for 13th most in MLB).

Meanwhile, the Orioles' projected starting pitching rotation is headlined by last season's breakout star Trevor Rogers, offseason trade acquisition Shane Baz, and 2026 bounce-back/breakout candidate Kyle Bradish. The O's are also rumored to be interested in signing former All-Star starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

