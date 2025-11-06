How Craig Albernaz could change Adley Rutschman's Orioles future
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Baltimore Orioles' franchise right now, given their recent hiring of Craig Albernaz to be the team's 21st manager.
Bringing a new manager on board always feels like a breath of fresh air for an organization. However, given the fact that Albernaz has never managed an MLB team before (which means he has no failed seasons or examples of coming up short of expectations), optimism is at an all-time high about his ability to right the ship after a disappointing 2025 campaign.
However, while a manager is the first person to take the fall when a team is struggling (as proven by Brandon Hyde getting fired in May after the Orioles' brutal start), they can only do so much in impacting how a team performs on the field. It's ultimately going to be up to Baltimore's players to bounce back from what was a mediocre season across the board.
And one player who needs a bounce-back season just as (if not more) badly than anybody else is Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman.
After cementing himself as one of baseball's most dangerous offensive catchers during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Rutschman has regressed in that regard over the past two years. In 2025, he hit a subpar .220 with a .673 OPS and 9 home runs while playing in 90 games.
Could Craig Albernaz Impact Adley Rutschman's Orioles Outlook
There was a lot of speculation about what the arrival of top prospect Samuel Basallo in August would mean for Rutschman, given that he and Basallo are both primarily catchers. However, interim manager Tony Mansolino set the record straight in September by saying that both Basallo and Rutschman would have roles in the lineup, even if it meant one of them had to switch over to first base or DH.
However, Mansolino is no longer Baltimore's manager. Albernaz could adopt a completely different strategy if he desires, and perhaps even convince the front office to trade Rutschman away.
That's not to say Albernaz has indicated that he wants Rutschman traded, or that his plan to play both Rutschman and Basallo would be any different from what Mansolino said. But the bottom line is that it's his team now, which means he holds a lot of influence over Rutschman's Orioles future.
How Albernaz manages Basallo and Rutschman's playing time behind the dish will be one of the most interesting stories to follow once Opening Day 2026 arrives.