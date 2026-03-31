Insider Pours Cold Water on Potential Gunnar Henderson Extension
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During the offseason, the Baltimore Orioles weren't shy about spending money in hopes of returning to the postseason in 2026.
The O's were able to sign frontline talent from the likes of Pete Alonso, Ryan Helsley and Chris Bassitt, to name a few. Baltimore also inked a long-term deal with starting pitcher Shane Baz, whom they acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, to a five-year, $68 million deal.
The Orioles clearly sent a message under president of baseball operations Mike Elias and first-year manager Craig Albernaz that these additions, along with the other talent they have, can help them become contenders in a very competitive AL East. But with some of their other homegrown talent also seeking a payday in the coming years, this MLB Insider does not see the Orioles signing Gunnar Henderson in particular to an extension anytime soon.
Ken Rosenthal views Gunnar Henderson extension "unlikely"
During an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic called the odds of the Orioles signing Henderson to an extension "unlikely."
“The question is whether Gunnar Henderson would sign an extension below market value, because that's what these things generally are," Rosenthal said. "He is represented by Scott Boras. Scott Boras also represents Cooper Pratt [newly signed prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers], and, from that perspective alone, the extension for Pratt is surprising. Because Boras in general prefers his clients to go to the open market.”
“I would say the odds of the Orioles signing Gunnar Henderson are extremely low. Now they could offer him $250 million tomorrow, leak it, and say, ‘We tried.' But we all know it's not going to be easy for them to, one, make that offer, and two, get it done at that number," Rosenthal added.
Henderson, as Rosenthal alluded to, is represented by Scott Boras and still has two more years of team control before he becomes an unrestricted free agent at just 26 years old. Despite coming off a somewhat down season last year, Henderson has been everything the Orioles could have hoped for when they promoted him to the big leagues towards the end of the 2022 season.
The 24-year-old was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2023, also won the Silver Slugger Award that year and was named to his first All-Star Game in 2024. Henderson also performed great for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic, going 6-for-15 at the plate with two home runs, four RBI and a 1.267 OPS.
But with the young shortstop represented by Boras and his clients generally known not to sign any long-term contract until they hit free agency, any potential contract extension for Gunnar Henderson in Baltimore may have to wait at least the next couple of years.
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Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan