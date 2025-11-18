Trevor Rogers reveals stance on Orioles contract extension

Many players on the Baltimore Orioles had disappointing individual 2025 seasons. This is why the Orioles produced a mediocre campaign overall, which is proven by them finishing in last place in the AL East for the first time since the 2021 season.

That's not to say every Orioles player struggled. In fact, southpaw starting pitcher Trevor Rogers produced the best campaign of his career to this point. After missing almost three full months at the start of the season, Rogers went on to produce a 9-3 record with a 1.81 ERA and 103 strikeouts across 109.2 innings pitched (18 starts). He was arguably the American League's best pitcher after the All-Star break and was the biggest bright spot on Baltimore's season.

There's a lot of interest in how Rogers will fare in 2026. While one can't expect Rogers to reproduce a minuscule 1.81 ERA, if he can be even close to as good as that, the Orioles will already have an ace on their roster without having made any acquisitions this offseason.

But the fact that Rogers hasn't had better than a 4.00 ERA in the past three seasons has some wondering whether the 2025 season was a fluke.

Sep 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Trevor Rogers Addresses Potential Orioles Contract Extension

Rogers is under team control through the 2026 season. Despite the questions about whether he can replicate his 2025 success, many feel like it would be wise for Baltimore to extend Rogers' contract before he reaches free agency next offseason.

And Rogers recently answered whether he'd be willing to re-sign with Baltimore, which was included in a November 18 article from Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun.

“I’d definitely be open to it,” Rogers said of a contract extension with the Orioles. He then spoke about he loves being a part of Baltimore's organization, how grateful he is for helping hos continued development as a pitcher, and that he loves the city and fan base.

Although Rogers did also note that he must do what's best for him and his family at the end of the day, which is another way of saying the Orioles would need to pay him what he's worth or else he'll enter free agency.

This sentiment is only fair from Rogers. And his potential contract extension talks will be one of the most intriguing storylines for Orioles fans to follow over the next year, along with seeing whether he can be the same pitcher that he was in 2025.

