Orioles Acquire Versatile Slugger from White Sox

The Baltimore Orioles have added another depth piece to their roster.

It was announced late Sunday evening that the Orioles acquired infielder/outfielder Bryan Ramos from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. To make room for Ramos on the roster, the O's designated recent acquisition Weston Wilson for assignment.

Ramos was let go by the White Sox four days ago when they signed reliever Seranthony Dominguez to a two-year contract. He will now change organizations for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old signed with Chicago as an international free agent back in 2018 and began showing signs of promise as a potentially elite major league hitter. Ramos made his professional debut in 2019 with the Arizona League White Sox and in 51 games, slashed .277/.353/.415 with four home runs and 26 RBI.

Despite not playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramos continued to rise through the White Sox's minor league system when they added him to the 40-man roster in November 2022. He began the 2023 campaign playing for the Double-A Birmingham Barons; in 77 games, Ramos batted .272/.369/.457 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI.

Ramos was finally called up to the major leagues during the 2024 season on May 4 when the White Sox placed infielder Danny Mendick on the injured list. In just 32 games for Chicago, Ramos batted .202/.252/.333 with three homers, 11 RBI and an OPS of .585.

After spending most of last season playing for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, Ramos was recalled to the major leagues. He played in just four games, recording just two hits in 12 at-bats (.167) with no home runs and two RBI.

Ramos will now look to revitalize his baseball career with a new organization. Despite his versatility, he has played only third base in his brief big league experience. In contrast, he has seen action at first base, second base, and left field throughout his minor league career.

As for Wilson, he is viewed as a more established utility man, having played in all three outfield positions over his three years with the Philadelphia Phillies. He also brings a much better bat than Ramos, slashing .242/.328/.428 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 103 career games.

Just like Wilson, Ramos has no more minor league options, meaning he will have to make an impression during spring training if he wants to remain in the Orioles' organization.

